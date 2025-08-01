Stocks Slide as Bonds Surge After Weak Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries jumped as a weak jobs report bolstered bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. Stocks headed toward a weekly slide, with investors also weighing the impacts of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on the economy.

The yield on two-year Treasuries plunged 18 basis points to 3.77%. Money markets showed traders saw a 66% probability of a quarter-point rate cut in September and fully priced-in a reduction in October. The dollar sank, snapping a six-day rally. S&P 500 futures fell 1%, with Amazon.com Inc. tumbling on an underwhelming profit outlook.

US job growth cooled by more than forecast, further evidence that the labor market is shifting into a lower gear amid widespread economic uncertainty. Payrolls increased 73,000 last month after sharp downward revisions to the prior two months. The jobless rate ticked up to 4.2%.

“Friday’s jobs report was weaker than expected, which shows that employers still seem to be sitting on the sidelines amid elevated macro uncertainty,” said Glen Smith at GDS Wealth Management. “The slowdown in job gains has been taking place for several months now and this trend could push the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates as soon as this fall.

To Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the jobs miss directly challenges the Fed’s hawkish posture from this week’s meeting.

“The burden of proof has shifted and continued labor weakness could force the Fed’s hand despite inflation concerns,” she said.

Federal Reserve Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman expressed concerns that policymakers’ hesitance to lower interest rates could risk unnecessary damage to the labor market.

President Donald Trump unveiled a slew of new tariffs that boosted the average US rate on global goods. Trump’s latest volley outlined minimum 10% baseline levies, with rates of 15% or more for countries with trade surpluses with the US.

“The monster downward revisions to the past two months inflicts a major blow to the picture of labor market robustness,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “What’s more concerning is that with negative impact of tariffs only just starting to be felt, the coming months are likely to see even clearer evidence of a labor market slowdown.”

To Jeff Roach at LPL Financial, the downward revisions were the most revealing in this month’s job report.

“Given the weakness, investors will recalibrate rate expectations,” Roach said. “This solidifies our view that the Fed could cut rates in September.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s strategists warned against complacency and urged clients to hedge risks after a measure of credit risk for global corporate bonds fell to the lowest level in 18 years.

“There are enough sources of downside risks to warrant keeping some hedges on in portfolios,” Goldman strategists led by Lotfi Karoui wrote before the White House announced reciprocal tariffs. “Growth could surprise further to the downside,” disinflationary pressures could fade or renewed concerns over Fed independence may fuel a sharp selloff in long-dated yields.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. reported its fastest quarterly revenue growth in more than three years, easily topping Wall Street estimates, after demand picked up for the iPhone and products in China. Amazon.com Inc. projected weaker-than-expected operating income and trailing the sales growth of its cloud rivals, leaving investors searching for signs that the company’s huge investments in artificial intelligence are paying off. Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. posted better-than-expected results after record oil production cushioned the impact of lower crude prices. Days before a new ownership team takes control of the company, Paramount Global reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates, crediting lower costs and growth in streaming profit. Coinbase Global Inc., the largest US crypto exchange, reported lower-than-estimated second-quarter revenue amid a drop in digital-asset market volatility. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1% as of 9:05 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8% The euro rose 1.2% to $1.1547 The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.3283 The Japanese yen rose 1.5% to 148.53 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $115,764.64 Ether fell 1.7% to $3,671.58 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 11 basis points to 4.26% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.66% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.54% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined 18 basis points to 3.77% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 1.7% to $3,345.23 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.