Stocks Waver With Ukraine, Fed in View This Week: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures wavered near all-time highs at the beginning of a week set to be shaped by the extent of progress toward a peace deal for Ukraine and signals from the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

Contracts for the S&P 500 were little changed. European stocks were also flat, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his allies arriving in Washington to find out what US President Donald Trump committed to at his summit with Vladimir Putin. A gauge of Asian equities rose 0.2%

Traders are also staying cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual retreat at Jackson Hole later this week, with Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech keenly watched for guidance on a September interest-rate cut.

Investor expectations for monetary easing next month fluctuated in recent days, pricing in more than a quarter-point cut at one point, amid mixed signals on inflation and the strength of US consumers.

Under a scenario where the Fed begins cutting later this year, combined with resilient corporate earnings, “the S&P 500 is likely to maintain its medium-term uptrend,” noted Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com. “Nevertheless, caution is warranted in the face of unexpected political shocks, the risk of renewed trade tensions, and historically stretched valuations.”

Treasuries rose, with the yield on the 10-year sliding two basis points to 4.30%. Gold rose 0.5% and cryptocurrencies fell. Crude oil fluctuated as supply-disruption concerns eased.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

Equities are mostly muddling higher on Monday as markets wait to see what may come out of Ukraine President Zelenskiy’s trip to the White House. Investors seem focusing more on the lack of negatives from the Alaska meeting than the lack of positives.

– Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader.

Corporate News:

Thoma Bravo is in talks to acquire human resources management software provider Dayforce Inc. The buyout firm is planning to take the Minneapolis-based company private. Advent International offered to buy U-blox Holding AG, a Swiss maker of positioning chips, in a deal valued at about 1.05 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion). Novo Nordisk A/S’s blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy received Food and Drug Administration approval to treat a serious form of liver disease, beating rival Eli Lilly & Co. to the US market for the increasingly prevalent condition. A group of investors that includes billionaire Ron Burkle is close to a deal to take members’ club Soho House & Co. private, according to the Wall Street Journal. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:21 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1700 The Japanese yen was unchanged at 147.19 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1820 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3551 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $115,375.3 Ether fell 5% to $4,247.49 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.30% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.76% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.67% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.1% to $65.92 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,355.07 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

