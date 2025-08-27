The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

Swatch Gains as CEO Hayek Eases Concerns Over US Tariffs

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Swatch Group AG shares jumped after Chief Executive Officer Nick Hayek soothed investor nerves over the impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs on the watchmaker’s US business.

Speaking on a call with investors and analysts, Hayek said the US watch market remains strong, according to a note from Citigroup Inc. analyst Thomas Chauvet.

Swatch, whose watch brands include Omega and Tissot, declined to comment on the CEO’s remarks.

The stock rose as much as 6.8% in Swiss trading, while rivals Richemont, Kering SA, Watches of Switzerland Group Plc and LVMH also gained.

According to Chauvet, Swatch will raise prices by a further 5-10% in the US after a previous increase, which it expects to fully offset the impact of US tariffs.

Separately, RBC Capital Markets analyst Piral Dadhania said Hayek delivered a bullish message on trading in North America during July and August, while confirming that China is “gently improving from a depressed base.”

Swatch shares have rallied almost 20% since falling to a 16-year low in April, shortly after Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs announcement. The company indicated last month that a slump in demand for luxury timepieces in China is bottoming out.

Still, Swatch remains in the crosshairs of short sellers. Shares out on loan, an indication of short interest, represented about 9% of the company’s outstanding shares as of Tuesday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Some remain skeptical on the stock. RBC’s Dadanhia expects “significant earnings compression” for the rest of the year.

“Swatch has a track record of sharing strong growth numbers only to disappoint, and today’s disclosure was largely limited to North America,” he wrote.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

(Updates with price increases in fifth paragraph, RBC comments in sixth)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
33 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Join the discussion
16 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

What’s the smartest way for countries to compete for world-class research talent?

As the US slashes science funding and pressures universities, many researchers are considering a move. Should Switzerland try to entice them?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR