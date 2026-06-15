Traffic, crime and a lack of space are problems that might seem far removed when walking through the Swiss countryside. But this is precisely where the immigration initiative made inroads.

It was the urban regions that opposed the right-wing Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative with the greatest conviction. In other words, it was precisely those areas most affected by the problems – such as population pressure and crime – that the yes camp highlighted during the campaign, attributing them to immigration.

It is a “paradoxical” finding, at least at first glance, write the Tamedia group’s newspapers: the initiative was most successful precisely where Switzerland still has more space and is safer.

This is not surprising, according to political scientist Simon Stückelberger. An important factor is the image people have of Switzerland and the direction in which they would like it to develop. An urbanised and densely populated country contradicts the image that many people living in the countryside have of the Alpine nation. For many voters, the initiative therefore did not represent “a tool for solving concrete space issues on their own doorsteps, but rather an outlet for general concern in the face of a rapidly changing Switzerland”.

Other newspapers, such as the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), emphasise in their editorials that, although the People’s Party’s proposal was rejected by 54.8% of the electorate, the result should not be interpreted as support for the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with the EU, an agreement that the initiative said should be terminated, as a last resort, if the population approached the ten million mark.

“Sunday’s vote has shown that a significant section of the population already views migration from the EU in its current form critically.” A factor that the government and parliament must not underestimate ahead of the vote on Bilateral Agreements III, which will reshape relations between Bern and Brussels.