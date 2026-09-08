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Have you lost faith in politics?

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As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

Trust in government is declining, while populist movements continue to gain support. This trend is attracting growing attention from social scientists.

Political scientist Eri Bertsou of the University of St Gallen believes trust is not disappearing. Rather it shifts. People who lose faith in government may place their trust in populist leaders or academic experts instead.

What do you think? Have you become more sceptical of politics – and if so, why?

We’d love to hear your views.

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Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!
Anonymous
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.

“Politics” is a term that is a little too broad to allow for a direct answer to this question. I assume you mean the executive branch (i.e. the Federal Council)? ____Then I ask myself whether I believe that the Federal Councillors think and act in the best interests of the country, the welfare and safety of the population, and the sustainable preservation of our natural resources? Or whether they tend to think and act in their own interests or in the interests of their ‘lobby’? __I see signs of both – depending on the issue. So my trust is only partial. Unfortunately, democracies are particularly vulnerable to strong self-interests prevailing over balanced, sensible decisions… it is almost inevitable, therefore, that people often have little trust in politicians.

"Die Politik" ist ein etwas zu pauschaler Begriff, als dass man diese Frage direkt beantworten könnte. Ich nehme an, es ist die Exekutive (also der Bundesrat) gemeint? ____Dann stelle ich mir die Frage, ob ich glaube, dass die Bundesräte für das Wohl des Landes, das Wohl und die Sicherheit der Bevölkerung und für die nachhaltige Pflege unserer Lebensgrundlage denken und handeln? Oder dass sie eher im Eigeninteresse oder im Interesse ihrer "Lobby" denken und handeln? __Für beides sehe ich Anzeichen - je nach Thema. Mein Vertrauen ist also nur teilweise gegeben. Demokratien sind leider besonders anfällig dafür, dass sich starke Eigeninteressen mehr durchsetzen als ausgewogene, vernünftige Entscheide.... dass man Politikern deshalb oft wenig vertraut, ist fast unvermeidlich.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR