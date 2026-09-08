Have you lost faith in politics?
Trust in government is declining, while populist movements continue to gain support. This trend is attracting growing attention from social scientists.
Political scientist Eri Bertsou of the University of St Gallen believes trust is not disappearing. Rather it shifts. People who lose faith in government may place their trust in populist leaders or academic experts instead.
What do you think? Have you become more sceptical of politics – and if so, why?
We’d love to hear your views.
Join the conversation!