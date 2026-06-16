The ‘No to ten million’ immigration initiative has been rejected, but the debate over Switzerland’s relationship with the EU continues. A new poll shows more respondents support the bilateral agreements than oppose them.

On Sunday, Swiss voters rejected the right-wing Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative. One of the key issues raised during the campaign is likely to remain a central topic in Swiss politics: relations with the EU.

A new poll by Tamedia newspapers and 20 Minuten found that a relative majority supports the bilateral agreements with the EU. Some 46% would vote in favour, 40% against and 14% remain undecided. Many of the undecided are women, while men appear to hold more fixed views.

Political scientist Fabio Wasserfallen sees parallels with Sunday’s result. “When push comes to shove, many Swiss people, despite their reservations, favour cooperation with the EU,” he told the Tages-Anzeiger. A separate survey by the Sotomo research institute conducted before Sunday’s vote found even stronger support, with 59% backing the bilateral agreements.

One particularly contentious question remains whether a future vote on the bilateral agreements should require not only a majority of voters but also a majority of the cantons. Opinion is divided: 43% favour a simple popular majority, while 39% support the double-majority requirement.