Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Between the G7 summit, which concludes today in Evian, France, and the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, scheduled for Friday at the Bürgenstock resort in canton Nidwalden, Switzerland is experiencing an exceptionally busy period and facing a major organisational challenge.
Yet today’s focus extends beyond the world’s “big players” to include Crans-Montana, masculinity, and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the world of work.
Enjoy today's briefing,
“From a Swiss perspective, the organisational side of the G7 has gone very well,” said Swiss President Guy Parmelin on Wednesday, offering an initial assessment of the summit in Evian, which concludes today.
A definitive evaluation will only be possible once all delegations have left the French town of Evian on the shores of Lake Geneva and the city of Geneva itself. So far, however, the summit has proceeded smoothly – at least from Switzerland’s point of view. Speaking at a press conference in Bern today, Parmelin expressed satisfaction with what he had observed firsthand in Geneva.
Switzerland’s organisational efforts in support of international diplomacy are currently particularly intense. Following Evian, the Swiss government will shift its focus to Central Switzerland. On Friday, the US and Iranian delegations are expected to meet at the Bürgenstock resort in canton Nidwalden to sign a declaration of intent aimed at ending the conflict.
Returning to the G7 summit, which concluded today with discussions centred primarily on the economy and artificial intelligence (AI), Parmelin also took the opportunity to hold a series of brief bilateral meetings: a short exchange with Donald Trump upon his arrival at Geneva Airport, discussions on “various important issues” with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and a meeting last night with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss negotiations on a potential free trade agreement.
For Switzerland, the summit also marked a first. As highlighted by Swiss broadcaster SRF, the Swiss president was invited to the G7 gala evening. “An important opportunity to strengthen relationships. In international politics, it is not only structures and interests that matter, but often also the rapport between political leaders. For a small country like Switzerland, arranging personal meetings with the leaders of the world’s most influential nations is by no means easy.”
In Switzerland, one in five men holds dominance-oriented views on masculinity. This is one of the main conclusions of a study conducted by the University of Zurich, which surveyed more than 6,000 people on relationships, sexuality, equality and gender roles.
What defines a “real” or “authentic” man? “In the so-called ‘manosphere’, the answer is: someone who is superior to women, rejects equality and legitimises violence,” writes Tages-Anzeiger. This ideology is more widespread than one might assume. According to the study Männlichkeit im Wandel (Masculinity in Transition), one in five men holds restrictive-dominant attitudes, rising to 31% among those aged 18 to 24.
For the study, published on Tuesday, researchers from the Jacobs Centre for Productive Youth Development—affiliated with the männer.ch network—developed a new indicator known as the “M Factor”. This measure combines various attitudes, including support for traditional gender roles, perceptions of threats to male identity, scepticism towards gender equality, and misogynistic and homophobic views. The higher the score, the more strongly masculinity is associated with dominance, toughness and exclusion.
The reasons for particularly high scores among young people remain speculative, though the authors point to digital socialisation. Platforms such as TikTok and YouTube frequently promote models of masculinity that emphasise dominance, toughness and status.
Men with lower levels of education, modest professional positions and lower incomes are more likely to identify with dominance-based masculinity. Conversely, higher levels of education correlate with lower M Factor scores. Cultural differences were also observed: for instance, men whose fathers were born outside Switzerland and raised in more patriarchal environments tend to have higher scores.
After more than six months, Nicolas Féraud, mayor of Crans-Montana, addressed the public again at Tuesday’s municipal assembly, attended by around 400 people. He apologised to the victims of the Le Constellation bar fire and their loved ones for the events of New Year’s Eve and reiterated that he has no intention of resigning.
Opening the assembly with a minute’s silence, Féraud expressed, on behalf of the municipal council, his apologies and sympathy to the victims and their families. He emphasised that the fire at the Le Constellation bar had “torn apart” the community and left a wound that will not heal.
Following the meeting, the mayor acknowledged that the apology issued at the January 6 press conference had been “overlooked or poorly phrased”. “We regret that today, and this time we want to speak clearly,” he said.
During the assembly, crisis unit head Sébastien Rey summarised the findings of the authorities. Discussions with the canton are ongoing regarding the creation of a permanent memorial, while an official commemoration is already planned for January 1, 2027.
On accountability and prevention, councillor Patrick Clivaz announced that all public venues will be inspected by the end of the year following identified shortcomings; 56 inspections have already been carried out. Clivaz and Féraud are among those under investigation regarding the tragic fire events, along with thirteen others.
The meeting took place in the presence of the media and numerous residents, while dozens more followed proceedings on a large outdoor screen. Four relatives of the victims displayed photographs of their loved ones “to put a face to the tragedy” and to represent those unable to attend.
The debate revealed significant tensions: a letter from a grieving mother called for truth and accountability, while several speakers criticised the authorities’ communication and questioned whether those responsible should remain in office. Calls for Féraud’s resignation were again made, but he rejected them.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is affecting one in four jobs in Switzerland, with the IT sector and office-based roles particularly exposed.
The AI revolution is already underway, and its effects are becoming visible. Today, online travel company Lastminute.com announced it will introduce new AI tools and cut one in four jobs at its offices in Chiasso, canton Ticino, and Amsterdam. At the end of 2025, the company employed 1,600 people, meaning around 400 jobs are expected to be affected, according to the Keystone-ATS news agency.
However, this case represents just the tip of the iceberg. According to an analysis published on Tuesday, more than one in four jobs (28%) in Switzerland is highly vulnerable to technological change.
The study, conducted by the Zurich-based consultancy Kuble in collaboration with the employees’ association Impiegati Svizzera, examined three million jobs across 86 professions. “This does not mean jobs will disappear, but that work is changing,” emphasises SRF. “The professions affected by AI account for a wage volume of CHF80 billion, making the shift highly significant for both the economy and individuals.”
The IT sector is particularly at risk, but AI is also having a major impact on administration, graphic design, public relations, journalism, translation, business management, law and finance. By contrast, the craft and construction sectors are largely unaffected, while healthcare, care and social services are comparatively less exposed.
Translated from Italian using AI/sb
Popular Stories
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative