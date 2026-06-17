For the first time, a Swiss president (Guy Parmelin, fourth from the left in the second row) appears in the official G7 photograph.

“From a Swiss perspective, the organisational side of the G7 has gone very well,” said Swiss President Guy Parmelin on Wednesday, offering an initial assessment of the summit in Evian, which concludes today.

A definitive evaluation will only be possible once all delegations have left the French town of Evian on the shores of Lake Geneva and the city of Geneva itself. So far, however, the summit has proceeded smoothly – at least from Switzerland’s point of view. Speaking at a press conference in Bern today, Parmelin expressed satisfaction with what he had observed firsthand in Geneva.

Switzerland’s organisational efforts in support of international diplomacy are currently particularly intense. Following Evian, the Swiss government will shift its focus to Central Switzerland. On Friday, the US and Iranian delegations are expected to meet at the Bürgenstock resort in canton Nidwalden to sign a declaration of intent aimed at ending the conflict.

Returning to the G7 summit, which concluded today with discussions centred primarily on the economy and artificial intelligence (AI), Parmelin also took the opportunity to hold a series of brief bilateral meetings: a short exchange with Donald Trump upon his arrival at Geneva Airport, discussions on “various important issues” with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and a meeting last night with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss negotiations on a potential free trade agreement.

For Switzerland, the summit also marked a first. As highlighted by Swiss broadcaster SRF, the Swiss president was invited to the G7 gala evening. “An important opportunity to strengthen relationships. In international politics, it is not only structures and interests that matter, but often also the rapport between political leaders. For a small country like Switzerland, arranging personal meetings with the leaders of the world’s most influential nations is by no means easy.”