Tourism is pushing Lauterbrunnen to its limits. Now the mountain village is looking for solutions to better direct the flow of visitors.

To see the 300-metre-high Staubbach Falls, thousands of tourists from all over the world will travel to the valley in the Bernese Oberland again this year. The Berner Zeitung reports on the village’s efforts to manage the rush of visitors. An entrance fee for day tourists like in Venice is out of the question for legal reasons, mayor Karl Näpflin notes with resignation.

“We just want to better manage day tourism,” he says. Many travelers come by car, the parking situation is confusing. An underground car park is meant to remedy the situation and the cantonal road in the village is to be widened. The railway station square is also to be adapted to the flow of travellers.

The marketing organisation “Made in Bern” does not use the word overtourism but prefers “unbalanced tourism”. However, the director emphasises that the goal is not to attract even more guests to the canton. One solution is to redistribute tourists are to be distributed to other seasons with new offers. But this takes time and there is no “universal concept” for the traffic problem.