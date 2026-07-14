The heatwave shows that infrastructure in Switzerland are not yet prepared for extreme temperatures.

The ongoing heatwave is pushing public institutions in French-speaking Switzerland to their limits . Reports from Geneva hospitals and prisons show how badly patients, detainees and staff are suffering from the high temperatures.

In the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), employees protested against temperatures of 34°C in patient rooms and up to 40°C in individual work rooms. The trade unions are calling for more staff and sustainable air conditioning. The hospital management refers to the outdated buildings and has introduced immediate measures such as fans, cooled areas and a crisis team.

In prisons in French-speaking Switzerland, too, temperatures of more than 30°C are regularly measured in the cells. Detainees are demanding fans and better access to showers. The prison administrations offer water, cold meals and adapted daily routines, but admit that the old buildings can hardly cope with the rising temperatures.

In both hospitals and prisons, those responsible and supervisory bodies see structural infrastructure as a central problem. While short-term measures are intended to alleviate the consequences of the heat, comprehensive renovations are likely to be years away.