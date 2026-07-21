The sordid case of a former Swiss People’s Party member of the Aargau parliament, accused of drugging and sexually abusing several women, has provoked political reactions. Two of the victims, Paula and her mother Iwona, gave their testimony to the Tamedia newspapers.

Paula regained consciousness in the middle of the night. Someone was in her bed. “It was like a dream, it was unreal. And then I realised that [he] was lying on top of me,” she says. The former member of the Aargau parliament is said to have drugged Paula more than 40 times between the ages of 14 and 15 and to have sexually abused her for a total of 40 hours. He is also accused of sexually assaulting her mother who was his partner at the time, as well as another woman.

In addition to being his partner, Iwona worked as a domestic help for the accused. After his arrest, the two women of Polish origin applied for social welfare in their municipality of residence. The latter granted them the bare minimum and reported them to the cantonal migration office. They now risk being expulsed from the country.

It is precisely the treatment of victims that is now the subject of political debate. The Social Democratic Party plans parliamentary interventions and believes that Paula and Iwona should be recognised as hardship cases. The Swiss People’s Party, on the other hand, says it is an isolated case. “This case does not reveal a loophole that should be closed,” says parliamentarian Barbara Steinemann.