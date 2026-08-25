In an increasingly digitised world, the risk of an internet blackout is a major concern. On Monday, the government presented a plan that will allow, by the end of next year, to pay for purchases with one’s credit or debit card even in the absence of a network.

At the time of payment, the transaction will be accepted but the data will not be sent to the card company. They will remain only in the store’s system and will be executed as soon as the network is available again. The mechanism will not work with smartphones or even with cards issued abroad.

A check of the actual availability of funds will therefore not be possible immediately at the time of payment and, to limit the risk of abuse, the new system will only allow the purchase of basic necessities. It will therefore be introduced in grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.

The system, already active in some northern European countries, is not without risk. One of the main points of contention concerns the shift of responsibility, in the event of a cyberattack, from banks to the individual store.