The week in Switzerland

The Swiss government is stepping up efforts to tackle the heat and drought affecting Switzerland, but left-wing parties say the response is “completely inadequate”.

More than CHF70 million ($87 million) has been made available to help forests adapt to climate change and support farming businesses, Environment Minister Albert Rösti told the media on Wednesday. The government is proposing that the CHF17.5 million in forestry subsidies that were cut be reinstated next year, in addition to a one-off CHF54 million increase in interest-free loans this year for farmers affected by the drought.

“The government has taken the situation very seriously from the outset,” said Rösti, responding to critics who throughout the summer and multiple heatwaves have accused him and the government of inaction. For its part, the interior ministry is now looking into how public health can be safeguarded despite rising temperatures.

However, Rösti also made it clear that it wasn’t the government’s role to install air-conditioning in hospitals and schools or to turn sealed village squares into green spaces. “That’s a matter for the towns and local authorities,” he said.

The Tages-Anzeiger wrote that while the government’s measures were likely to be well received by the centre-right, the left-green camp remained disappointed. The Social Democratic Party accused the government of “pursuing clientelism in favour of the agricultural sector”, saying the measures presented on Wednesday were “completely inadequate”. The Greens regretted a lack of measures for the sick, the elderly and children, whose health, they said, was suffering as a result of the heat. From the Greens’ perspective, there was also a need for significantly more action to tackle the root causes of global warming.