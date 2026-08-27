Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Shock and sorrow run deep following the devastating flash floods in the border region between Nepal and Tibet. Hundreds of people have lost their lives, and around 1,500 remain missing.
Rescue operations are under way, but conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging. Swiss aid organisations, including Helvetas and the Red Cross, are preparing to travel to the disaster area tomorrow to support relief efforts.
Best regards,
The devastating flash floods in the border region between Nepal and Tibet have left a trail of destruction, claiming at least 353 lives and leaving more than 1,500 people missing. Nepalese authorities have confirmed that a Swiss woman who was previously reported missing has been rescued.
According to the Swiss foreign ministry, there is currently no information indicating that any Swiss nationals have been injured or killed. The ministry advises Swiss citizens in the area to follow the instructions of local authorities and, in emergencies, to contact its 24-hour helpline.
Around 20 travellers in the region are registered through the Swiss ministry’s Travel Admin App, while a further 120 people are listed in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The ministry says it cannot estimate how many Swiss nationals may currently be in the affected area.
Switzerland is contributing $1 million in humanitarian aid to support access to clean drinking water, emergency shelter and medical care. Swiss organisations including Helvetas and the Red Cross are preparing to deploy to the disaster zone on August 28. However, as SRF’s South Asia correspondent notes, rescue efforts remain extremely difficult, with many areas accessible only by helicopter.
The re-election of Switzerland’s federal judges was due to take place in September. Instead, the Judicial Commission of both chambers of parliament has decided to postpone the vote until December following questions surrounding a former romantic relationship between two Federal Court judges.
The issue first came to light at the end of April, when Weltwoche reported on a relationship between judges Yves Donzallaz and Beatrice van de Graaf. The revelation sparked debate, particularly in the Federal Court, because federal law prohibits long-term cohabitation between Federal Court judges, citing concerns about judicial independence. The pair maintain that their relationship, which has since ended, never amounted to such cohabitation.
An expert report submitted to parliamentary committees in July was intended to clarify the nature and duration of the relationship.
On Wednesday, the Judicial Commission heard both judges before deciding, following further deliberations and internal discussion, to postpone the re-election of federal judges until the winter session.
In a statement, the commission said it wanted to conduct additional investigations and await potential rulings on review requests linked to the affair. Since the relationship became public, parties in twelve legal cases have sought reassessments of earlier decisions.
Working with the sound of the sea in your ears, sand beneath your feet and a laptop on your knees: does the digital nomad lifestyle appeal to you? Then the latest episode of our podcast Ade merci, Schweiz is for you.
This year, Seline Graf and Jan Mezger turned a long-held dream into reality. In February, they set off in a VW campervan, travelling through Spain and Portugal while working remotely. Digital nomadism promises freedom and flexibility, but you need to plan ahead to make it work.
Lorenz Ramseyer, president of the Digital Nomads Switzerland association, embraced the lifestyle 25 years ago, long before smartphones, hotspots and laptops. Whether you’re young, in the middle of your career or about to retire, you can take this step at any stage of life. The key questions are simple: Is this lifestyle right for me? Can I work effectively this way?
If the answer is yes, planning becomes essential. Yet reality often unfolds differently than expected. Graf and Mezger discovered this early on. “In February, we were too focused on working from the van,” says Mezger. Cold weather and rain soon forced them to change their plans and swap campsites for city co-working spaces.
Ramseyer is convinced it’s important to strike a balance between planning and constantly optimising on the one hand, and freedom and enjoyment on the other. In the latest episode of Ade merci, Schweiz, you can find out how to achieve this and what you need to consider before setting off, in particular regarding employment law, taxes or health insurance.
A matcha latte on the table and a purring cat on your lap: until Sunday, Zurich residents could enjoy exactly that at Casa del Gato, provided one of the café’s five cats deemed you worthy.
Switzerland’s first cat café, which has been welcoming visitors to Zurich-Wiedikon since 2021, closed its doors on Sunday. Financial difficulties were not the reason, co-founder Jean-Christophe Philippe told the Tages-Anzeiger. “The café was successful and we loved running it, but it was also exhausting. We need a break.”
The story is not over, however. Philippe and his partner, Simge Algamaz, want to “start afresh at some point with a different concept”. While they are keeping details under wraps, one thing is certain: animals will remain part of their project.
The café’s five tomcats will also stay together despite the closure. They have moved to a house with a large garden in canton Zurich, where they now live alongside three other cats. As for missing the attention of visitors, they are unlikely to be short of company.
Translated from German, sub-edited by Simon Bradley
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