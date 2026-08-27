The devastating flash floods in the border region between Nepal and Tibet have left a trail of destruction, claiming at least 353 lives and leaving more than 1,500 people missing. Nepalese authorities have confirmed that a Swiss woman who was previously reported missing has been rescued.

According to the Swiss foreign ministry, there is currently no information indicating that any Swiss nationals have been injured or killed. The ministry advises Swiss citizens in the area to follow the instructions of local authorities and, in emergencies, to contact its 24-hour helpline.

Around 20 travellers in the region are registered through the Swiss ministry’s Travel Admin App, while a further 120 people are listed in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The ministry says it cannot estimate how many Swiss nationals may currently be in the affected area.

Switzerland is contributing $1 million in humanitarian aid to support access to clean drinking water, emergency shelter and medical care. Swiss organisations including Helvetas and the Red Cross are preparing to deploy to the disaster zone on August 28. However, as SRF’s South Asia correspondent notes, rescue efforts remain extremely difficult, with many areas accessible only by helicopter.