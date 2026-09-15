The Senate has endorsed the free trade agreement with Mercosur after offering Swiss farmers over half a billion Swiss francs in compensation, effectively neutralising opposition to the deal.

The agreement was negotiated between the EFTA states – including Switzerland – and the Mercosur countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. The House of Representatives narrowly rejected the deal in June and is expected to reconsider it this week after Monday’s vote in the Senate. Only members of the Social Democrats and Greens voted against it.

“If the agreement fails, we would have a considerable need to explain ourselves in terms of foreign policy,” Centre Party Senator Benedikt Würth declared. “It seems to be the spirit of the times that everyone wants to strike a deal and push through their own particular interests.” His remarks referred to demands from the farmers’ lobby, which ultimately met secured CHF517 million in compensation. The Federal Council had originally proposed CHF158 million.

“The ‘yes’ vote is a tactical masterstroke by the Swiss Farmers’ Union. But whether the tactic will pay off at the ballot box remains to be seen,” SRF wrote today. A referendum remains possible. The business paper Finanz und Wirtschaft commented: “The federal government in Bern is bowing to the pitchfork. If approval of free trade depends on how much extra the state pays, the whole thing takes on a logic of blackmail.”