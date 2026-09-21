Boats stranded on Lac de Brenets, on the border between Switzerland and France, one of the most iconic images of this summer’s drought.

If MeteoSwiss’s forecasts prove accurate, the period between April and September will have been the driest on record since measurements began in 1864. Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster RTS, a farmer summed up the fears of his sector: “If there’s no water, [the autumn crops] won’t germinate,” with the risk of a reduced harvest in 2027. This summer’s weather conditions have caused losses to the agricultural sector estimated by the Swiss Farmers’ Union at CHF522 million ($635 million).

A fisherman recalls how, throughout the summer, intensive rescue operations were needed to move fish to areas with more water and limit fish mortality. If the water shortage persists, there is a risk that fishing in small rivers will no longer be possible, he laments. According to the Swiss Fishing Federation, it will take several years for the affected ecosystems to recover.

Adrian Michel of MeteoSwiss emphasises that “there has been no rain for three months. If rainfall over the next three months is normal, the deficit would not worsen, but to make up for it, we would need three months with twice the average amount of rainfall”.