In uncertain times, many politicians are calling for more funds for the army.

The Senate has decided to raise VAT by 0.2 percentage points in order to generate additional funds for the army . Originally, the Federal Council had requested an increase of 0.5 percentage points. The remaining amount is to be covered from the general federal budget according to the Senate commission’s proposal.

The aim of the measure is to plug an additional financial gap of CHF24 billion for the army. Proponents from the ranks of the centre and the right-wing parties justify this on the grounds of an intensified security situation and the need for credible deterrence.

The political left criticises the planned temporal decoupling of financing. The armaments fund is to be set up as early as next year and enable a debt of up to CHF12 billion, while the referendum on the VAT increase is not scheduled until two years later. This poses risks for the federal budget.

After the decision of the Senate, the bill moves on to the House of Representatives.