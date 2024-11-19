How a Swiss farming simulator became a global gaming phenomenon

In the new Farming Simulator, you can play on an East Asian map called "Hutan Pantai" in addition to a European and a North American map. There you can try your hand at wet rice cultivation. GIANTS SOFTWARE

The latest edition of computer game Farming Simulator has sold over six million copies, cementing its place as a global hit. Behind the success is Giants Software, a company based in Schlieren in canton Zurich.

The story began in 2004 when computer scientists Christian Ammann and Stefan Geiger set out to create their own video game. With limited online resources, they built their own game engine, but they still needed a unique idea.

A suggestion from a friend – a farming simulator – initially met with scepticism. Neither Ammann nor Geiger had a farming background or a passion for tractors. Yet, they recognised its potential. Farming, they realised, is a deeply emotional subject, and realistic simulators were making a comeback.

A German publisher liked the concept, and the first edition of Farming Simulator launched in 2008. It was an instant success.

In the new Farming Simulator, severe weather has been added. If a tornado or hailstorm is forecast, the aim is to get the harvest to safety as quickly as possible. If this is too realistic for you, the feature can also be switched off. GIANTS SOFTWARE

Building depth with each edition

Following the game’s initial success, Giants Software began releasing regular updates. Each new edition expanded the game’s scope: adding more crop types, animals, and, most importantly, agricultural machinery.

The true stars of Farming Simulator are the machines. The latest version features over 400 machines from 160 brands, ranging from tractors to combine harvesters.

The animals have been freshly animated and should look much more realistic in the new game. This is particularly important for the new baby animals. There are also two new animal species: Water buffalo and goats – their milk can be used to make buffalo mozzarella and goat cheese. GIANTS SOFTWARE

However, securing manufacturer partnerships was initially challenging. Fendt was the only manufacturer in the first edition, but as the game’s popularity grew, Giants convinced other brands to join. Negotiations were often lengthy, sometimes taking years to finalise agreements.

Manufacturers now see the game as a valuable platform, not just for showcasing their machinery but also for educating players on agricultural processes such as fertilisation and field maintenance.

A loyal fan base

The game’s focus on authenticity and its growing library of content have fostered a dedicated fan base. Giants actively engages with the community, hosting an annual event called “Farmcon” in Bavaria, which drew over 3,000 attendees last summer.

Characters from the neighbourhood, so-called “NPCs”, explain the business or give orders. This should provide more orientation, especially for new players. GIANTS SOFTWARE

This strong community support underpins Farming Simulator’s stable business model. Each edition introduces technical improvements, new content, and expands to new markets and gaming platforms. Giants has even ventured into publishing, further diversifying its operations.

A game that keeps growing

Like a reliable tractor, Farming Simulator continues to gain momentum. Giants Software shows no signs of slowing down, with the game poised to keep winning the hearts of farming enthusiasts worldwide for years to come.

Conquering the world from Schlieren The company behind the farming simulator is called Giants. At the beginning, the company employed only four people, today it has around 120 employees. In addition to the office in Schlieren, the company has branches in Germany, the Czech Republic and the US.

