Lugano appoints new exorcist amid rising demand

Exorcists generally intervene only afterwards or together with medicine, psychiatry and psychology. Afp Or Licensors

Medieval tradition or modern need? Between faith and occultism, the role of an exorcist is reborn in a contemporary context and regulated by university courses.

The Diocese of Lugano has appointed a new official exorcist. The news has surprised many who assumed such practices were consigned to the Middle Ages or to horror films—but also brought relief to some of the faithful. What lies behind this decision? What needs does it respond to? Swiss public broadcaster RSI set out to explore a role that has re-emerged in a modern form, underpinned by academic training and driven by growing demand from people in distress and the Church’s desire to counter occult and esoteric practices.

The Lugano exorcist

“I’ve seen people spit nails – I can’t explain it, but I saw it with my own eyes,” says journalist Paolo Rodari, who for years followed Father Gabriele Amorth, arguably Rome’s most famous exorcist. Now deceased, Amorth lives on in cinematic memory (Russell Crowe portrayed him in The Pope’s Exorcist) and in the faith of many believers.

Rodari is one of several voices guiding us into a world many thought long buried, but which is clearly reawakening – so much so that the Diocese of Lugano has decided to fill the role again.

The position had remained vacant since the death of Father Sandro Vitalini in 2020. “This is a field that requires a calm, intelligent and competent person,” says Father Willy Volonté, who had temporarily handled some cases. “But the need is very real.”

That role will now be taken on by Father Gabriele Diener, though only after he completes formal training.

Possession and cross-border help

In recent years, many people from Ticino have turned to neighbouring Italian dioceses for help. In Como, for example, a helpline for those seeking an exorcist has been running for just over a month. “Since it launched, we’ve received more than 100 calls in just a few days,” reports Don Marco Nogara, coordinator of the San Michele team. One such call came from Ticino: “I need an exorcism,” the caller said, “because someone who has sold their soul to the devil has cursed me.”

In Milan, RSI meets Francesco, who shares his own story and encounter with evil. “When someone suffers from an incurable illness, they will try anything,” he says. “During the prayers of liberation, I would speak in unknown tongues, roll on the floor, go into a trance.”

The rite of exorcism

In Milan, Don Ambrogio explains the ritual and its resurgence: “I’m happy to be an exorcist—otherwise where would these people go? To magicians! To charlatans!” His words reflect the Church’s desire to reclaim spiritual territory increasingly occupied by occultists and self-styled healers who, for a fee, promise better lives.

Ambrogio is a leading figure in what is now seen as a formal profession. Exorcists today must undergo university training in Rome and belong to an international association officially recognised by Pope Francis, with more than 900 members.

There is, the priests stress, dialogue with science. Exorcism only takes place after medical, psychological and psychiatric evaluations. Lugano psychiatrist Carlo Calanchini agrees: “I’m more concerned about charlatans than exorcists,” he says, warning that such figures often urge patients to abandon their prescribed medications.

North of the Alps: a different approach

By contrast, in German-speaking Switzerland, belief in the devil – and the practice of exorcism – has largely faded. In St Gallen, for example, there is no diocesan exorcist. Instead, enquiries from the faithful are handled by interdisciplinary teams that include clergy, doctors and social workers.

“Pope Francis speaks openly about the devil; I prefer not to,” says Fritz Kreissl, pastoral care manager in St Gallen. “There’s a danger of imagining the devil as God’s antagonist.” He stresses the importance of human agency in evil and illness: “In psychiatry, we see possession as a personality disorder. It’s about helping people take responsibility and find their own path to healing.”

The theological debate remains open.

Translated from Italian using DeepL/amva