Swiss woman kidnapped in Niger

“Clarifications are under way,” wrote Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis’s office. Contacted by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS, the foreign ministry would not give any further details for the time being.
The governor of the Agadez region, Brigadier General Ibra Boulama Issa, has confirmed “the abduction of a foreign woman of Swiss nationality”, who was abducted from her home in Agadez on Sunday evening.
According to local media Aïr Info, the Swiss woman had been living in Agadez, the largest city in northern Niger, for several years. She had moved there after a spell in Algeria, where she worked in tourism. The Swiss citizen, who was born in Lebanon and is married to a Nigerien, has set up an association in Agadez to support artisans, according to Aïr Info.
Last January, an Austrian woman was kidnapped by armed men in Agadez. The 73-year-old had been living in the region for 28 years.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
