Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency

this year, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are preparing for a meeting following a phone call they had yesterday, announced by Keller-Sutter on the platform X.

While no date or location has been confirmed, the meeting might coincide with the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in about two weeks. However, Zelensky has yet to confirm his attendance at the event.

“We appreciate Switzerland’s willingness to support us both politically and organisationally,” Zelensky said on his website, highlighting the importance of maintaining meaningful relations with Switzerland to achieve peace quickly.

Keller-Sutter reiterated Switzerland’s support in her message on X, mentioning long-term humanitarian and reconstruction projects and Switzerland’s commitment to contributing to the peace process through diplomatic efforts.