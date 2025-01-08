Switzerland Today
Times are hard and even the Swiss army can no longer afford to prioritise elegance. It has decided to stop providing all soldiers with the 'Tenü A' ceremonial dress uniform, a cost-saving measure that has caught the attention of the Swiss press. I'll share more about this amusing yet practical development in today's briefing.
We also delve into the billions amassed by one of Switzerland's wealthiest individuals. At 70, Amag boss Martin Haefner has finalised plans for his fortune, which do not include funding the Swiss army's wardrobe.
Swiss president and Zelensky plan to meet
Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency
this year, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are preparing for a meeting following a phone call they had yesterday, announced by Keller-Sutter on the platform X.
While no date or location has been confirmed, the meeting might coincide with the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in about two weeks. However, Zelensky has yet to confirm his attendance at the event.
“We appreciate Switzerland’s willingness to support us both politically and organisationally,” Zelensky said on his website, highlighting the importance of maintaining meaningful relations with Switzerland to achieve peace quickly.
Keller-Sutter reiterated Switzerland’s support in her message on X, mentioning long-term humanitarian and reconstruction projects and Switzerland’s commitment to contributing to the peace process through diplomatic efforts.
- Read the news by the Keystone news agency on SWI swissinfo.ch
Haefner’s billions to fund charitable projects
One of Switzerland’s wealthiest individuals, Martin Haefner, and his wife Marianne have decided how their substantial fortune will be distributed. Where will their billions go after they die? The couple, who have no children of their own, needed to clarify their estate.
The sums involved are substantial: Martin Haefner, 70, is one of the 300 richest people in Switzerland, with a fortune estimated at between CHF5 billion and CHF6 billion ($5.5 billion and $6.6 billion), according to Bilanz magazine.
The non-profit Martin+Marianne Haefner Foundation, based in Zurich, will support various projects. The couple have identified four focus areas: science and technology, combating extreme poverty, culture and biodiversity.
The couple has already donated significant sums, including CHF20 million for a new children’s hospital in Zurich, CHF40 million to the federal technology institute ETH Zurich Foundation, and CHF1 million through Amag for victims of the 2004 tsunami.
- Read the news by the Keystone news agency on SWI swissinfo.ch
TikTok challenge sparks shooting hoaxes in Swiss schools
A disturbing trend on TikTok is causing alarm in Swiss schools, with fake shooting threats made in several cantons. Although all incidents have turned out to be hoaxes, they have left parents on edge.
In one case last month, a shooting threat was discovered in a secondary school restroom in Muttenz, in canton Basel Country. Police quickly identified the perpetrator, a student, but fear among parents has lingered.
The hoaxes appear to be linked to a TikTok challenge: “We don’t find this funny at all because we have to take serious action,” said Adrian Gaugler, spokesman for Basel Country police.
Media education expert Laurent Sedano says that many young people are incapable of realising the consequences of their actions. Sedano explains that some pupils may experience a “feeling of power” from their actions. It could also be that the perpetrators of these hoaxes are trying to express their unease at school, says the expert.
- The full report by Swiss public broadcaster, RTSExternal link and SRFExternal link (in French and German)
Swiss Army to cut costs on ceremonial dress uniforms
Soldiers in the Swiss army will appear less elegant in future. To cut costs, the army has decided to no longer automatically provide all recruits with the military ceremonial dress uniform. The savings from this decision is not a small amount.
Despite Parliament’s decision to increase the army’s budget by CHF4 billion ($4.4 billion) over the coming years, the army is cutting back on its ceremonial dress uniforms. This will no longer be issued to every soldier but only to those with representative duties like a military band, for example. This should save CHF5.2 million a year.
The Swiss ceremonial dress uniform is also known as the ’95 exit uniform’ or ‘Tenü A’. The uniform includes a grey jacket, matching trousers or skirt, a shirt, tie, belt and coat. Soldiers must return the uniform at the end of their service, where it will be repaired and reused or destroyed if no longer serviceable.
The army has also announced plans to save CHF210 million on personnel salaries between now and 2030, which corresponds to a saving of 3%. These savings in operating costs are being cut to reallocate funds toward defence capabilities.
- Read the news by the Keystone news agency on SWI swissinfo.ch
Picture of the day
They’re cute, but deadly for biodiversity.
Cats may be Switzerland’s favourite pet but their growing numbers is harmful to biodiversity. The University of Bern estimates there are 1.8 million cats in Switzerland, including 225,000 strays, many of which are in poor health.
In December, Green Party member Meret Schneider proposed motions to make neutering and microchipping compulsory for all domestic cats to address this issue.
More
