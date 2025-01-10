Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
In this Sept. 13, 2006 photo, ice chunks float in the Arctic Ocean as the sun sets near Barrow, Alaska. For the first time since May, the sun has set in what is billed as the northernmost city in the United States. According to the National Weather Service, the first sunset in Barrow, Alaska, since May 10 occurred at 1:57 a.m. Friday. Barrow has continuous daylight for so long because of its location and the tilt of the earth's axis. (AP Photo/Arctic Sounder, Beth Ipsen)
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland Today

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland Today
Listening: Switzerland Today

Dear Swiss Abroad,

Do you live in a remote location where an official Swiss representation is far away? If so, you may have already met an honorary Swiss consul – there are 218 worldwide.

In today’s briefing, learn more about the role of these "amateur diplomats", the dispute over the referendum against the electronic ID (e-ID), the death of a Swiss citizen in an Iranian prison, and challenges faced by Swiss police.

If, like me, you’re a fan of ski racing, there’s good news: the World Cup in Adelboden is just around the corner.

Enjoy your read, and best wishes!

This content was published on
5 minutes

Holds a B.A. in cross-language communication and is a qualified PR professional. Worked as a journalist on the paper Aargauer Zeitung, and before then was personal assistant to the mayor of Bern. 

According to Blick.ch, the federal government is increasingly appointing honorary consuls to represent Swiss interests in areas far from official embassies or consulates. These "amateur diplomats" assist Swiss citizens in need, represent Switzerland at events, and maintain relations with local authorities and businesses. Their roles are voluntary, with only a small compensation, but they do enjoy a degree of immunity while carrying out their duties.
Michael Wenger

Switzerland has 218 honorary consuls in 103 different countries – 20% more than 10 years ago.

According to Blick.ch, the federal government is increasingly appointing honorary consuls to represent Swiss interests in areas far from official embassies or consulates. These “amateur diplomats” assist Swiss citizens in need, represent Switzerland at events, and maintain relations with local authorities and businesses. Their roles are voluntary, with only limited compensation, but they do enjoy a degree of immunity while carrying out their duties.

Until now, their work has rarely been discussed in the federal parliament in Bern. This is changing: a Senate committee has commissioned an investigation into their activities, including foreign honorary consulates in Switzerland.

Blick.ch has some fascinating profiles of honorary consuls, including Khaled Juffali, a prominent businessman in Saudi Arabia; Astrid Boller, a health and beauty specialist in Belo Horizonte, Brazil; and Marcel Schütz, the first honorary consul in Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen, who aids stranded researchers in the High Arctic region. My colleague Bruno Kaufmann previously shared a portrait about Schütz which you can read in the link below.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

Not all information circulating about Switzerland’s foreign relations is accurate or well understood. Tell us what you’d like us to fact check or clarify.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
A few months ago the Pirate Party announced a referendum against introducing the electronic identity (e-ID). After its initial rejection at the ballot box, a revised e-ID bill was passed by the House of Representatives and Senate in the autumn. Signatures against the planned introduction can be collected since yesterday.
Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

E-ID referendum opponents clash over leadership

A few months ago the Pirate Party announced a referendum against the introduction of an electronic identity (e-ID) scheme. After its initial rejection at the ballot box, a revised e-ID bill was passed by the House of Representatives and Senate last autumn. Signatures against the planned introduction can be collected as of yesterday.

However, as reported by Tages-Anzeiger, the Pirate Party is not leading the opposition this time. Instead, the citizens’ association Mass-Voll, known for its previous opposition to pandemic measures, has taken centre stage, with backing from the far-right Junge Tat group. The Pirate Party has distanced itself from both organisations.

In 2021, around two-thirds of voters rejected the original e-ID proposal, but the new version addresses several points of criticism, including ensuring the state, not private entities, issues the e-ID. Former opponents have now switched sides to support the initiative, making it harder for current opponents to gather momentum.

A view of the city of Teheran, Iran, Sunday, February 28, 2016. Swiss President Johann N. Schneider-Ammann attends a three-day-visit to Iran, accompanied by an economic and scientific delegation.
Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Swiss citizen found dead in Iranian prison

A Swiss citizen has died in an Iranian prison, Iranian authorities confirmed to the Swiss foreign ministry.

According to Iranian state media, the incident took place in Semnan prison in the north-east of the country. “This morning, a Swiss citizen committed suicide in Semnan prison,” reported Mizan Online, the press organ of the Iranian judiciary. The prisoner had been arrested by the security authorities for alleged espionage. The case was under investigation at the time.

Critics accuse Tehran of using foreign detainees as political hostages, though Iran denies these allegations, often citing espionage as the reason for arrests.

European nationals, including those with dual Iranian citizenship, remain detained in Iran, though the exact numbers are unclear.

Concerns over espionage also exist closer to home. There have been suspicions of foreign intelligence activities at Swiss institutions like the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, with Austrian intelligence maintaining a list of researchers linked to the university.

Switzerland’s police force has grown from 16,632 officers in 2011 to 20,298 in 2024, yet staff shortages and security issues persist.
KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider

Swiss police face growing challenges despite increasing numbers

Switzerland’s police force has grown from 16,632 officers in 2011 to 20,298 in 2024, yet staff shortages and security issues persist.

Hundreds of vacancies remain, particularly in large cities such as in Zurich and in canton Basel City. However, smaller cantons like Schaffhausen are also affected, reports the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

Population growth, largely due to immigration, has increased demand for police services. However, since most police corps require Swiss citizenship, recruitment is further hindered, data given by the cantonal police shows.

Retirements and the growing complexity of police work exacerbate the issue, especially in specialised areas like IT and forensics, where private sector opportunities are more attractive.

The World Cup ski races in Adelboden are back this weekend. Due to weather concerns, Saturday’s slalom and Sunday’s slalom have been swapped. The change has disappointed fans hoping to see Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt compete as planned.
Afp Or Licensors

Picture of the day

The World Cup ski races in Adelboden are back this weekend. But due to weather concerns, Saturday’s giant slalom and Sunday’s slalom have been switched. The change has disappointed some fans hoping to see Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt compete as planned.

Pictured above is Marco Odermatt following his victory in 2024.

Translated from German using DeepL/amva

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
28 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

Not all information circulating about Switzerland’s foreign relations is accurate or well understood. Tell us what you'd like us to fact check or clarify.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR