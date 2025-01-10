Dear Swiss Abroad,

Do you live in a remote location where an official Swiss representation is far away? If so, you may have already met an honorary Swiss consul – there are 218 worldwide.

In today’s briefing, learn more about the role of these "amateur diplomats", the dispute over the referendum against the electronic ID (e-ID), the death of a Swiss citizen in an Iranian prison, and challenges faced by Swiss police.

If, like me, you’re a fan of ski racing, there’s good news: the World Cup in Adelboden is just around the corner.

Enjoy your read, and best wishes!