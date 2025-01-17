Dear Swiss Abroad

As of Monday, political heavyweights and prominent representatives from business and tech will convene in Davos for the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

As would be expected, Switzerland will focus heavily on keeping VIPs safe during the five-day event. We take a closer look at how the municipality of Davos in Graubünden transforms into a security stronghold.

Today’s briefing also covers the environmental responsibility initiative, Switzerland’s current standing on planetary boundaries, a prominent departure at Swiss Post and a legal dispute over the licence for an SAC mountain hut in Val Mora, Graubünden.

Best regards from Bern.