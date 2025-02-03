Dear Swiss Abroad,

Who will replace outgoing Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd? In recent days, almost all possible candidates from her Centre Party (Die Mitte) have turned down the opportunity. But it's now decided: it'll be a two-person race for the post.

Switzerland wanted to motivate Eritrea to cooperate more in the repatriation of rejected asylum-seekers via a vocational training programme. But this has not worked out, and the government has decided to cancel the Swiss-funded initiative in the East African nation.

Meanwhile, a Swiss government-commissioned report documents how people from Tibet and the Xinjiang region in Switzerland are being monitored and intimidated by China.

Finally, Marco Odermatt's ski supplier offers us a glimpse into his preparations for the Alpine World Ski Championships, which begin tomorrow.

