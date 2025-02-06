Hello Swiss Abroad,

The statements made by the US President Donald Trump continue to take the world by surprise. This approach, which may cause people to smirk or shake their heads, nevertheless has very real consequences for millions, including for Switzerland.

At the risk of contravening federal water protection laws, the environment ministry has decided not to restrict the use of an insecticide that can pollute an entire river with just one drop.

Finally, I report on the arrival of the so-called zombie drug in Zurich and the return of the blackmailer targeting luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe.

I hope you enjoy the read