The statements made by the US President Donald Trump continue to take the world by surprise. This approach, which may cause people to smirk or shake their heads, nevertheless has very real consequences for millions, including for Switzerland.
At the risk of contravening federal water protection laws, the environment ministry has decided not to restrict the use of an insecticide that can pollute an entire river with just one drop.
Finally, I report on the arrival of the so-called zombie drug in Zurich and the return of the blackmailer targeting luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe.
A freeze on international development aid and a proposal to control Gaza: US President Donald Trump’s latest statements have sent shivers down the spines of International Geneva and Swiss NGOs.
The diplomatic world is in turmoil after Trump declared his intention to “take control of the Gaza Strip”. Switzerland, however, is treading carefully: “If these declarations are truly followed by concrete actions that impact our values of international law or our policies, then it will be time to take a stand,” said Nicolas Bideau, a spokesperson for the Swiss foreign ministry, to Swiss public radio, RTS.
Another decision by the American president has caused significant disruption: the 90-day freeze on US international development aid has hit several Swiss organisations hard. Terre des Hommes, for example, has seen its budget slashed by $10 million (CHF9 million), affecting 1.5 million beneficiaries and leading to 430 staff redundancies, according to director Barbara Hintermann.
The US is not alone in cutting its international cooperation budget. Germany, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland are also reducing spending. However, USAID’s sudden cuts leave NGOs little time to prepare.
Other affected Swiss organisations include Entraide Protestante Suisse (EPER) (-$10 million) and Solidar Suisse (-$1.5 million). Some NGOs, preferring anonymity, report losing up to 30% of their funding. Now, they await Washington’s final decision. “I think they will reduce international cooperation; the question is by how much,” says Hintermann.
- The Swiss public radio, RTSExternal link article on Gaza (in French)
- The 24 HeuresExternal link article on NGOs (Subscription, in French)
- A SWI swissinfo.ch article on the upheavals in international organisations in Geneva since Donald Trump took office (in French and German)
The environment ministry has decided not to restrict the use of deltamethrin, a highly toxic insecticide, following a recommendation from the Swiss Farmers’ Union.
“One drop of a product containing deltamethrin can contaminate an entire stream,” warns Kurt Seiler, a chemist working for canton Schaffhausen. However, farmers in Switzerland will still be able to use this insecticide.
Initially, the environmental ministry planned to establish limit values for eleven substances. According to Seiler, cantonal chemists have been waiting years for these standards, without which they cannot take action due to a lack of legal basis.
However, research by Swiss public television, SRF, reveals that the environment ministry consulted the cantonal plant protection services and the Swiss Farmers’ Union, which advised against restrictions on four of the eleven substances. The consultation report states that “this would severely restrict agricultural production”.
By doing so, “Albert Rösti’s department is circumventing the Federal Water Protection Act,” argues environmental law expert Hans Maurer. He believes that failing to set limit values for dangerous pesticides is illegal. The environment ministry acknowledges that “the water protection required under the Water Protection Act is not guaranteed”.
- Read the full article by Swiss public broadcasters, SRFExternal link (in German) and RTSExternal link (in French)
Zurich is bracing for the arrival of fentanyl, dubbed the zombie drug. The opioid has recently been detected in the city on two occasions.
Fentanyl, an inexpensive synthetic opioid wreaking havoc in the US and increasingly present in Europe, is now making its way to Switzerland. According to Raphael Golta, Zurich’s head of social affairs, fentanyl has already been found in Zurich city twice.
Zurich is now implementing measures to respond quickly. These include awareness campaigns and enhanced medical care. Those affected will have access to emergency treatments and therapies, with 1,000 doses of naloxone, an anti-overdose nasal spray, made available.
From April onwards, healthcare staff will also receive specific training on managing fentanyl users.
Zurich believes it is well prepared, given its past experience. In the 1990s, the city dismantled a large open drug scene using a four-pillar approach: prevention, harm reduction, therapy and recovery.
- Read the full article by Swiss public broadcasters, SRFExternal link (in German) and RTSExternal link (in French)
The blackmailer targeting Geneva-based luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe for the past nine months is at it again – this time demanding €25 million in cryptocurrency.
After initially demanding €5 million, then €10 million and later €20 million, the perpetrator has now issued a new ultimatum for €25 million (CHF24 million). The latest ransom demand prompted the intervention of the fire brigade and the police bomb disposal unit.
The blackmailer sets extremely tight deadlines. However, due to legal and technical constraints, it is impossible to process payments that quickly. Monero, the cryptocurrency of choice for the blackmailer, does not allow for large sums to be transferred in that timeframe.
Patek Philippe is taking the threats seriously, as the perpetrator has acted on them four times in the past. Several people, including a child, have previously sustained injuries. The most recent incident occurred on January 22, when a parcel bomb was discovered in the post-box of the Patek Philippe trustee office.
The blackmailer has provided no means of communication, which the company regrets. A source quoted by 20 minutes states, “If the perpetrator had made contact possible, other options could have been explored. From the outset, he has been taken seriously. If communication had been possible, he might not have felt the need to act again.”
- Read the full article by 20 minutesExternal link (in French)
The programme G&G – Gesichter und Geschichten (in French: Des Visages et des Histoires), formerly Glanz und Gloria on Swiss German-language television SRF, will be cut due to budget constraints. After 20 years, it will be axed in June, resulting in 20 job losses.
SRF has announced a total of 50 full-time job cuts by 2026, aiming to save CHF8 million ($8.84 million).
