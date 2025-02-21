Helene Budliger Artieda, head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), shared her views on trade agreements with the US and wage dumping in an interview with Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

When asked about the potential developments with the US, Budliger Artieda admitted that it’s difficult to predict under the Trump administration. “There are new announcements almost daily,” she noted. However, she questioned whether the US views the Swiss market as a significant priority.

Budliger Artieda added that “we’ve been doing exactly what the American government wants for a long time”. Currently, neither Budliger Artieda nor Economics Minister Guy Parmelin has visited Washington since the new administration took office, though she emphasised that such a visit is necessary to strengthen connections.

On free trade, Budliger Artieda reaffirmed Switzerland’s openness: “We’re always interested in establishing free trade agreements – no matter when, no matter where.” However, she was clear about certain limits. “No, we won’t do it with Russia,” she said firmly. When questioned on agreements with China she remained steadfast that economic interests should never outweigh human rights concerns. “We’re the only Western nation conducting a dialogue on workers’ rights with China,” she said, referring to concerns over the human rights of the Uyghur minority in China’s Xinjiang region.

Turning to Europe, Budliger Artieda reiterated the EU’s vital role in the Swiss economy, calling it the most important sales market for many Swiss companies. She also stressed the need for the free movement of persons, noting that many businesses in Switzerland rely on it to meet their staffing needs.