A former RUAG MRO executive stands accused of fraud, while the culture of the state-owned armaments company has come under scrutiny.

It’s more bad news for outgoing Defence Minister Viola Amherd, who will leave her post at the end of March. A former executive allegedly defrauded RUAG MRO through a “simple scheme” that involved purchasing materials and selling them at below-market value, enabling the buyer to make significant profits while RUAG MRO incurred losses. Notably, the accused’s wife sat on the management board of one of the implicated companies.

Swiss public television, SRF, reports that the financial impact on the government could be in the “double-digit million” range.

This fraud was not recently uncovered – a whistle-blower flagged the issue in 2019. However, the state-owned company’s internal investigation at the time concluded that everything was in order. Now, the defence ministry is facing sharp criticism from the Swiss Federal Audit Office and the Senate audit committee for failing to perform adequate supervisory duties.

The state-owned firm’s corporate culture is also under fire. Following a 2016 cyberattack, the government split the armaments division (RUAG MRO) from the space sector (RUAG International). Since then, it has had five different managing directors and three chief financial officers.

The new chair of the board of directors, Jürg Rötheli, suspects that the alleged fraud may be systematic, stating he does not believe just one employee would be able to commit fraud undetected.

The fallout continues: shortly before noon today, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) reported that army chief Thomas Süssli and head of the intelligence service, Christian Dussey, will be resigning.