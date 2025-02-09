Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Europe is stronger than often claimed, says Alain Berset

Alain Berset: Europe is stronger than often claimed
Alain Berset: Europe is stronger than often claimed Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Europe is stronger than often claimed, says Alain Berset
Listening: Europe is stronger than often claimed, says Alain Berset

Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, sees the current international situation as a wake-up call for Europe, referring to the Council of Europe's efforts to hold Russia accountable for the attack on Ukraine.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“We are working in all possible ways. We are active with the European Court of Human Rights, but also with a register of losses,” said Berset in an interview with NZZ am Sonntag. According to the former Swiss government minister, this database records crimes and losses suffered by people or institutions in Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Over 13,000 cases have now been registered. This is the basis for a compensation mechanism for later reparation payments. The Council of Europe is also working on this.

+ Ex-Swiss minister Berset takes Council of Europe top job

Berset rejected criticism of Europe. He did not believe that Europe had done anything wrong. “We are stronger than people keep saying. But what is actually a difficulty and at the same time a strength of Europe is that our continent is extremely diverse: politically, culturally and economically,” he said. This makes decision-making complicated and lengthy.

Founded in 1949, the Council of Europe is made up of 46 states, including Switzerland. Binding international agreements such as the European Convention on Human Rights are adopted within its framework. The European Court of Human Rights is part of the Council of Europe. Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe on March 16, 2022, as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
114 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
139 Likes
58 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Station crowd

More

Cohesion in Switzerland perceived as weak

This content was published on Two-thirds of Swiss people feel that cohesion in the country is “rather weak”, according to a study. Some 83% of respondents even felt that the sense of community was declining.

Read more: Cohesion in Switzerland perceived as weak
Solothurn voters reject minimum wage of 23 francs per hour

More

Solothurn voters reject minimum wage of CHF23 per hour

This content was published on Employees in the Swiss canton of Solothurn will not receive a minimum wage of CHF23 ($25.30) per hour. Voters have clearly rejected a left-wing popular initiative for a minimum wage.

Read more: Solothurn voters reject minimum wage of CHF23 per hour
Young people in Lucerne still only vote at the age of 18

More

Voting age in Lucerne to remain at 18

This content was published on Voters rejected the constitutional initiative on lowering the voting age to 16 on Sunday with 79.1% of votes against.

Read more: Voting age in Lucerne to remain at 18
DRC: UN fact-finding mission launched in Geneva

More

DRC: UN fact-finding mission launched in Geneva

This content was published on The UN Human Rights Council approved the launch of this mechanism in Geneva on Friday, to be followed by an International Commission of Inquiry.

Read more: DRC: UN fact-finding mission launched in Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR