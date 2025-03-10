The United States has placed Switzerland on a list of countries with ‘unfair trading practices’, the head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), Helene Budliger Artieda, told the CH Media newspapers on Sunday.

Switzerland has a trade surplus with the United States. This means that it exports more products to the US than it imports. This is why it is now on a US list of countries with unfair trading practices.

“But we certainly can’t be accused of being unfair. Switzerland has unilaterally abolished its industrial tariffs, we have no pharmaceutical tariffs. US companies can export their products to Switzerland duty-free,” said Budliger Artieda. However, it is too early to say whether President Trump will be receptive to these arguments.

Switzerland is not in a position to engage in a trade war with the United States. The EU, on the other hand, does not see it that way and intends to retaliate if the Trump administration imposes punitive customs duties.

“And here we have already had bad experiences during Donald Trump’s first term in office. The EU treated us like a third country and we were affected by the countermeasures,” recalls the SECO director. Switzerland is holding talks with the EU on this issue.