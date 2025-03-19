A Swiss delegation was in Washington on Tuesday to prevent the imposition of tariffs on exports. Meanwhile, a former US ambassador to Switzerland with close ties to Donald Trump says he is “optimistic” about trade relations between the two countries.

Helene Budliger Artieda, head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to establish ties with the new administration and discuss trade relations.

Speaking to Swiss public television, RTS, former US ambassador Edward McMullen downplayed concerns: “Switzerland is one of the United States’ best trading partners. This means something to our government, our president and his team.” He urged Swiss officials not to overreact, noting that “when Donald Trump knows your positions – and what counts is reciprocity – he acts accordingly.”

Following the SECO visit, six US lawmakers are due in Bern on Wednesday for talks with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Economic Minister Guy Parmelin. The meetings will showcase Switzerland’s economic strengths and explore opportunities for deeper cooperation.