It's almost impossible to go a day without Donald Trump and the United States making headlines. And today is no exception.
We look at trade relations between Switzerland and the United States, a Basel carnival clique that went viral for all the wrong reasons, and Switzerland's booming gold sector amid global instability.
A Swiss delegation was in Washington on Tuesday to prevent the imposition of tariffs on exports. Meanwhile, a former US ambassador to Switzerland with close ties to Donald Trump says he is “optimistic” about trade relations between the two countries.
Helene Budliger Artieda, head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to establish ties with the new administration and discuss trade relations.
Speaking to Swiss public television, RTS, former US ambassador Edward McMullen downplayed concerns: “Switzerland is one of the United States’ best trading partners. This means something to our government, our president and his team.” He urged Swiss officials not to overreact, noting that “when Donald Trump knows your positions – and what counts is reciprocity – he acts accordingly.”
Following the SECO visit, six US lawmakers are due in Bern on Wednesday for talks with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Economic Minister Guy Parmelin. The meetings will showcase Switzerland’s economic strengths and explore opportunities for deeper cooperation.
The Swiss government has been tasked with exploring restrictions on social media access for young people, after the Senate approved two proposals calling for measures to protect children’s mental and physical health.
“If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that the growing exposure of children to social media should alarm us,” said Green Party Senator Céline Vara during Tuesday’s debate.
Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider acknowledged the urgency of the issue, calling it “a social problem that now requires political attention”. However, she clarified that banning mobile phones in schools remains a matter for the cantons.
Vara welcomed the Senate decision, saying she hoped the commissioned report would produce “real proposals for action.” While an outright ban on social media might be unrealistic, she stressed that any preventive measures must be effective.
Switzerland’s gold sector is booming as investors seek safe-haven assets amid rising political instability, with the United States recently increasing its stockpiles.
According to Dominique Casaï, founder of the mining-sector specialist Uram, the surge in US gold buying is linked to Donald Trump’s election campaign. “To avoid potential tariffs on gold imports, traders have begun stockpiling in advance,” he explained.
Switzerland, home to the world’s largest gold refineries, is a key beneficiary. Up to two-thirds of all gold traded globally is physically transported through the country, and Swiss refineries are currently operating at full capacity.
However, Casaï warns that the real economic battle concerns strategic metals and rare earths – critical for energy and technology. In this sector, China holds a dominant position.
A Basel carnival clique has gone viral after being mistaken for an anti-Trump protest, with a video of the parade racking up 23 million views on TikTok.
The group, whose theme was “Mit dir red ich nid” (“I will not talk to you”), aimed to highlight how people increasingly isolate themselves in political echo chambers. Their procession featured masks shaped like middle fingers and a lantern depicting Donald Trump.
A video of the parade was originally posted on TikTok without explanation. However, an Instagram account later shared it with the misleading claim that it was an anti-Trump demonstration. The carnival context was completely omitted.
Liz Voss, an American living in Basel, says many Americans struggle to grasp Swiss satire. “Political discourse in the US is direct and ruthless,” she explained. Since the video went viral, she has received numerous messages asking for clarification.
