The Week in Switzerland

This week’s headlines in Switzerland have focused heavily on topics affecting the Swiss Abroad. Chief among them was the appointment of Lukas Weber as the new Director of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA). Friday also saw the meeting of the Council of the Swiss Abroad in Bern.
Another issue that sparked widespread debate was a report by the Foundation against Racism and Anti-Semitism and the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities, highlighting a troubling and “unprecedented” rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the country.
On Wednesday, the OSA Board unanimously elected Lukas Weber to succeed Ariane Rustichelli as the new director of its secretariat.
Weber, a 58-year-old electrical engineer from Basel with a doctorate from the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, currently lives in Fribourg. His broad professional background includes roles in the parliamentary services in Bern, the Swiss Academy of Engineering Sciences, the Swiss Chemical Society, and Zurich’s electricity company. He most recently worked at the Blue Cross, where he headed up communications and fundraising.
Weber has also been active in public debates. As president of the “Christians and Energy” working group, for example, he has advocated for more nuclear energy in Switzerland, and has also been involved with the Liberal Institute, a think tank which wants to limit government intervention in society.
Outgoing director Ariane Rustichelli worked at the OSA for 17 years, including 11 years spent at the helm. A handover period is planned from mid-March to mid-April.
The Swiss Abroad may be impacted by compensatory measures in the framework of new bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the European Union (EU).
According to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), these measures remain “a big unknown”. However, one expert says the new mechanism would be an advantage for Switzerland.
Switzerland already takes over much EU law, but the proposed agreements would formalise this, with timelines and enforcement rules. If Switzerland were to reject an EU legal act, for example, Brussels could impose countermeasures. An independent arbitration tribunal would assess their proportionality.
European law expert Thomas Cottier sees this as an advantage for Switzerland. In an interview with the NZZ, he said it would allow Switzerland to challenge retaliatory measures legally and ensure more protection, especially in cases involving sanctions targeting Swiss universities or medical technology firms.
The free movement of persons could become a flashpoint. If Switzerland were to limit immigration, the EU could retaliate by curbing social benefits for the around half a million Swiss nationals living in the EU – a scenario then likely to trigger political backlash at home. Switzerland is traditionally unfamiliar with arbitration, preferring political solutions. But Cottier argues that the country needs to become more active in this area.
While many Swiss dream of retiring abroad, a Dutch study has found that emigration in later life often leads to increased loneliness.
As the Tages-Anzeiger reports, nearly 187,000 Swiss nationals are already retired abroad. But according to a study published in the academic journal Psychology and Aging, many struggle to maintain social ties and find it difficult to build new friendships in their new environments.
The glossy images of life in the sun posted on social media do not reflect the reality for many. In areas where many foreigners retire, segregated communities form, reducing meaningful integration. Ageing also often brings added care needs which local healthcare systems may not be able to meet. Ultimately, retired emigrants can end up longing to return to their old home.
Last year, Switzerland recorded more anti-Semitic incidents than ever before, according to a new report by the Foundation against Racism and Anti-Semitism (GRA) and the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG).
The incidents are no longer confined to extremist circles. As the NZZ reported, more are now coming from “the centre of society”. Although the surge in incidents linked to the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023 and the war in Gaza has eased, anti-Semitic activity remains at a significantly higher level than before.
The report recorded a 43% increase compared to 2023 and a staggering 287% rise compared to 2022. Among the most serious incidents was the stabbing in Zurich of a 50-year-old Orthodox man, who survived.
We’ll soon have a fresh look at how many Swiss live abroad.
Every March, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) releases updated data from the previous year. The most recent available figures, from 2023, showed 813,400 Swiss nationals living abroad – up 1.7% from 2022.
Next Friday, the 2024 data will be published. We’ll provide you with key insights, including graphics and country breakdowns – highlighting where Swiss citizens are concentrated, and which countries still count only a few.
