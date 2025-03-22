The Week in Switzerland

Switzerland and the EU are hoping to update their bilateral relations after years of deadlock. But some questions remain.

The Swiss Abroad may be impacted by compensatory measures in the framework of new bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the European Union (EU).

According to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), these measures remain “a big unknown”. However, one expert says the new mechanism would be an advantage for Switzerland.

Switzerland already takes over much EU law, but the proposed agreements would formalise this, with timelines and enforcement rules. If Switzerland were to reject an EU legal act, for example, Brussels could impose countermeasures. An independent arbitration tribunal would assess their proportionality.

European law expert Thomas Cottier sees this as an advantage for Switzerland. In an interview with the NZZ, he said it would allow Switzerland to challenge retaliatory measures legally and ensure more protection, especially in cases involving sanctions targeting Swiss universities or medical technology firms.

The free movement of persons could become a flashpoint. If Switzerland were to limit immigration, the EU could retaliate by curbing social benefits for the around half a million Swiss nationals living in the EU – a scenario then likely to trigger political backlash at home. Switzerland is traditionally unfamiliar with arbitration, preferring political solutions. But Cottier argues that the country needs to become more active in this area.