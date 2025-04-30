The then Swiss defence minister, Viola Amherd, welcomes the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to Bern in December to officially mark the conclusion of negotiations between the EU and Switzerland.

Today the government decided to submit the agreements with the European Union to an optional referendum, a simple majority of the people. Reaction was swift.

The package of agreements between Switzerland and the European Union should only be adopted by a majority of the people, and not by a double majority of the people and the cantons. After deliberations that began in June 2024, the government finally reached a decision today. However, parliament will have the final say on the matter.

For the government, it is above all a question of consistency with past practice, since the optional referendum was used for bilateral agreements I and II. It also considers that this is the most constitutionally sound and politically viable solution, as it explained in a press release.

“It is shocking to see the extent to which our direct democracy is being undermined,” said Thomas Aeschi, leader of the parliamentary group of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, in reaction to the government’s decision.