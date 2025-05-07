The first high-level talks between China and the United States will be held in Geneva in the next few days, Washington and Beijing announced yesterday. A good opportunity for Switzerland to make its case.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng will meet in Switzerland this weekend to negotiate tariffs. It will be the first time that representatives of the two superpowers have faced each other since US President Donald Trump announced substantial tariffs on Chinese products. China retaliated, prompting further retaliation from Washington.

“My sense is that this is going to be a de-escalation, not a major trade agreement. But we have to defuse the situation before we can move forward,” Bessent said on Fox News. China, for its part, affirmed that it would not “sacrifice its position of principle” and would defend “justice”.

Bessent is also due to meet Karin Keller-Sutter, who will take advantage of this diplomatic ballet on Swiss soil to plead the cause of Switzerland, which could be one of the countries most affected by the American customs duties. The US is Switzerland’s biggest export country.