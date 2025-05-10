The Week in Switzerland

Meeting for a special three-day session, the House of Representatives has accepted the idea of individual taxation for married couples. This marks progress on an issue that has occupied Swiss politics for a good quarter of a century.

In Switzerland, the tax rate increases with income. This progression penalises married couples: a couple with a combined income of CHF120,000 ($144,538), for example, pays more tax than two unmarried individuals earning CHF80,000 and CHF40,000 respectively. As early as 1984, the Federal Court ruled that this situation was discriminatory, but no solution had been found until now.

The House of Representatives has now accepted a popular initiative from women in the Radical-Liberal Party calling for the introduction of individual taxation, as well as a counter-proposal along similar lines. The proposal passed by a very narrow majority, thanks to an unprecedented alliance between the liberal right and the left.

The matter is far from settled. The dossier must now return to the Senate, where there is strong resistance from the conservative right and the Centre Party, who believe that individual taxation would disadvantage “traditional families” reliant on a single income.