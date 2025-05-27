The Coalition for Responsible Multinationals has collected more than 287,000 signatures and submitted its text to the Federal Chancellery on Tuesday.

This second initiative for responsible multinationals provides for binding rules to oblige Swiss multinationals to respect human rights and environmental standards in their activities in Switzerland and abroad.

In 2020, a first initiative along these lines won a majority of voters (50.7%) but not a majority of Switzerland’s 26 cantons. The new initiative would apply to multinationals with 1,000 or more employees and sales of CHF450 million ($545 million) or more.

This second initiative is closely inspired by international standards in the field and the rules recently adopted by the EU. During the 2020 campaign, opponents argued that Switzerland should not go it alone but rather act in coordination with the EU.

The initiative was only launched at the beginning of the year, but the Coalition for Responsible Multinationals has already collected well over the 100,000 signatures required within 18 months. According to Dominique de Buman, former centrist parliamentarian and member of the initiative committee, the fact that the signatures have been collected so quickly clearly shows how strong public support for this cause is.