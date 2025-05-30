Water from the Lonza river flows over the mud and stone, after the formation of a lake on the last houses of the village of Blatten, Switzerland, Friday, May 30, 2025.

The avalanche of debris that buried the Valais village of Blatten continues to dominate both Swiss and international media. Two days on, this unprecedented natural disaster remains the top story.

The danger in the Lötschental valley was far from over on Friday. The enormous mass of ice, mud and debris that buried much of the village also blocked the Lonza river. An artificial lake has since formed, posing a flood risk to the valley below and the Rhône plain.

Authorities have called on residents of two neighbouring villages to prepare for evacuation. However, this may not be necessary, as the river has begun to carve a path through the debris. “From a purely technical point of view, things are going fairly well,” said Raphaël Mayoraz, head of the Valais Natural Hazards Service, while warning that the area remains “extremely dangerous”.

The material damage is immense, but thanks to the precautionary evacuation of Blatten’s residents, the human toll is low. “This shows the importance of early warnings and interventions,” said Clare Nullis, spokesperson for the World Meteorological Organisation. Nonetheless, one life was lost: a 64-year-old farmer who had returned to care for his sheep.