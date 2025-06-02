The man who wanted to establish the Sarco capsule in Switzerland is dead.

Florian Willet, who wanted to establish the controversial Sarco suicide capsule in Switzerland, has reportedly killed himself.

Willet, 47, was president of the euthanasia organisation “The Last Resort”.

In September 2024, a seriously ill 64-year-old American woman took her life in Switzerland using the Sarco suicide capsule. Willet, a German resident in Switzerland, was with her in the forest near Schaffhausen.

It has now come to light that Willet is dead. According to sources at the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, he killed himself in Germany. In order to protect his privacy, no further details are being given.

The public prosecutor’s office of canton Schaffhausen opened criminal proceedings following the death of the American woman, and Willet spent ten weeks in custody. Normally, such proceedings are discontinued when the accused dies, but Sarco has set a precedent in Switzerland, which is debating for the first time whether a self-service suicide capsule is compatible with Swiss euthanasia law.