Swiss Politics

The final stretch before the September 28 vote

Samuel Jaberg
The final stretch before the September 28 vote
Dear readers,

With just under two weeks to go before the deadline, the die seems to be cast regarding the introduction of electronic identity in Switzerland: 59% of citizens polled are in favour of the project championed by the authorities, according to the second SBC poll released on September 17.

The e-ID also enjoys strong support among the Swiss Abroad, with an approval rating of 60%. In the first poll, the diaspora's relative reluctance towards this bill came as a surprise.

The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad, which sees this as an opportunity to simplify relations between members of the diaspora and the Swiss authorities, has since been actively involved in the campaign. This has certainly influenced voting intentions.

However, the outcome of the second item on the ballot remains uncertain. Support for abolishing the imputed rental value now stands at 51%, which is seven percentage points lower than in the first poll in August. Among the Swiss Abroad, the approval rate has fallen to 49%.

I look forward to joining you, along with our Swiss Abroad editorial team, on September 28 to bring you the results, reactions and our analysis following the penultimate Sunday of voting this year.

Happy reading!

I manage a multilingual team responsible for covering the Swiss Abroad, providing them with the information they need to participate in political life in Switzerland. After studying political science in Neuchâtel and Bern, I started out in multimedia journalism at SwissTXT and RTS. Since 2008, I've been working at SWI swissinfo.ch, where I've held various journalistic and management positions.

Results of the second poll:

Explainer on the stakes of the e-ID vote:

Swiss Politics

Is Switzerland ready to embrace digital ID?

This content was published on On September 28, the Swiss will vote on the introduction of a digital identity card. Swissinfo explains what is at stake in the vote.

Read more: Is Switzerland ready to embrace digital ID?

International comparison and analysis:

Swiss Politics

Switzerland goes its own way on electronic ID

This content was published on While places like Estonia have embraced digital ID systems to modernise access to public services, the Swiss approach remains cautious.

Read more: Switzerland goes its own way on electronic ID
Our video debate on e-ID:

Share your views:

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland will introduce a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one?

Join the discussion
Our detailed explainers on the two vote topics:

Our practical guides on the voting process:

Camille Kündig

Moving abroad

How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen

This content was published on Living outside Switzerland doesn’t mean losing your right to vote. Yet only a small percentage of Swiss citizens living abroad actually cast their ballots. Here’s a short guide on how to vote from abroad.

Read more: How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen
Moving abroad

Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections

This content was published on Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register.

Read more: Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections
Swiss democracy

How Swiss direct democracy works

This content was published on What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time? 

Read more: How Swiss direct democracy works

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Do you trust that your country can withstand attacks against its democracy?

Democracies are increasingly coming under threat, both from within and without. How do your country’s institutions fare?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

Debate
Hosted by: Dominique Soguel

What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Israel, Iran. What’s the point of nuclear deals if it pays off to flout them?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
