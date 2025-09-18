The final stretch before the September 28 vote

With just under two weeks to go before the deadline, the die seems to be cast regarding the introduction of electronic identity in Switzerland: 59% of citizens polled are in favour of the project championed by the authorities, according to the second SBC poll released on September 17.



The e-ID also enjoys strong support among the Swiss Abroad, with an approval rating of 60%. In the first poll, the diaspora's relative reluctance towards this bill came as a surprise.



The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad, which sees this as an opportunity to simplify relations between members of the diaspora and the Swiss authorities, has since been actively involved in the campaign. This has certainly influenced voting intentions.



However, the outcome of the second item on the ballot remains uncertain. Support for abolishing the imputed rental value now stands at 51%, which is seven percentage points lower than in the first poll in August. Among the Swiss Abroad, the approval rate has fallen to 49%.



I look forward to joining you, along with our Swiss Abroad editorial team, on September 28 to bring you the results, reactions and our analysis following the penultimate Sunday of voting this year.



1 minute

Results of the second poll:

