The final stretch before the September 28 vote
Dear readers,
With just under two weeks to go before the deadline, the die seems to be cast regarding the introduction of electronic identity in Switzerland: 59% of citizens polled are in favour of the project championed by the authorities, according to the second SBC poll released on September 17.
The e-ID also enjoys strong support among the Swiss Abroad, with an approval rating of 60%. In the first poll, the diaspora's relative reluctance towards this bill came as a surprise.
The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad, which sees this as an opportunity to simplify relations between members of the diaspora and the Swiss authorities, has since been actively involved in the campaign. This has certainly influenced voting intentions.
However, the outcome of the second item on the ballot remains uncertain. Support for abolishing the imputed rental value now stands at 51%, which is seven percentage points lower than in the first poll in August. Among the Swiss Abroad, the approval rate has fallen to 49%.
I look forward to joining you, along with our Swiss Abroad editorial team, on September 28 to bring you the results, reactions and our analysis following the penultimate Sunday of voting this year.
Happy reading!
Results of the second poll:
More
September 28 vote: Swiss set to back e-ID but undecided on cantonal property tax
Explainer on the stakes of the e-ID vote:
More
Is Switzerland ready to embrace digital ID?
International comparison and analysis:
More
Switzerland goes its own way on electronic ID
More
Swiss divisions highlighted by vote on imputed rental-value tax
Our video debate on e-ID:
More
Swiss e-ID vote: ‘Digitalisation must serve citizens’ interests’
Share your views:
More
Our detailed explainers on the two vote topics:
More
Swiss voters to decide – again – on introducing electronic ID
More
Will Switzerland finally do away with imputed rental-value tax on homeowners?
Our practical guides on the voting process:
More
How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen
More
Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections
More
How Swiss direct democracy works
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.