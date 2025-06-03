Unexpected news reached us this afternoon: the president of the Radical-Liberal Party, Thierry Burkart, is stepping down as leader of the centre-right party. He explained his decision to the German-language Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) newspaper.

After just four years, Burkart will step down as party chairman on October 20. “It’s the right time,” he told the NZZ, adding that he now wishes “to devote himself exclusively to substantive politics and his professional activities”. Earlier this year, he had announced that he would step down by the 2027 federal elections at the latest.

According to the NZZ, Burkart, a senator from canton Aargau, has repositioned his party further to the right during his tenure, focusing on major issues such as immigration and education. However, this shift has yet to deliver electoral success: in the 2023 federal elections, the Radical-Liberal Party recorded its worst result since the founding of the federal state in 1848. Burkart maintains that “it takes time for the work on the party’s positioning and structure to bear fruit”.

He has also been openly sceptical of the new package of bilateral agreements with the European Union, an issue that has deeply divided the party. He believes his resignation will allow a new figure to “accompany the European dossier with renewed strength”.