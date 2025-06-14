The Week in Switzerland
Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip has left its mark on Switzerland this week – through critical interviews with the Swiss foreign minister, his surprise visit to the region, and pro-Palestinian demonstrations that brought two major railway stations to a standstill.
First he was criticised for his comments on the Gaza war. Then Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis travelled to the West Bank and Israel at short notice.
Cassis came under fire from the press, parliament and diplomatic circles after defending Switzerland’s cautious stance on humanitarian aid in Gaza. Critics said he had failed to strike a sufficiently firm tone on Israeli airstrikes and the blockade of aid.
On Tuesday he visited the region and met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. Cassis called on Israel to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. He spent around 20 hours on the ground to form his own assessment of the situation.
According to a press release from the Swiss foreign ministry, the visits took place ahead of a UN conference in New York from June 17 to 20, which will focus on a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict via a two-state solution.
On Monday evening, large pro-Palestinian protests in Lausanne and Geneva shut down railway stations and led to knock-on effects into Tuesday.
Hundreds of protesters gathered at both stations, chanting slogans and blocking tracks. Around 1,000 people demonstrated in Geneva and as many as 2,000 in Lausanne, according to SRF News.
Train traffic was severely disrupted, with delays and cancellations. Because many trains could not return to their depots, services in western Switzerland remained limited the following morning. Commuters were particularly affected due to reduced trains and seating availability, said Swiss Federal Railways.
Global gender parity is still 123 years away – but there’s a glimmer of progress in Switzerland.
Switzerland has moved up three places in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Gender Equality Index, now ranking 17th. In 2021, it was 10th. The top five countries are Iceland, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.
The WEF highlighted the underrepresentation of women in senior management, noting that while women make up 41.2% of the global workforce, they hold less than a third of leadership positions.
This Saturday, major Swiss cities will host the Women’s Strike. Protesters will call attention to unequal pay and pensions, unpaid labour, discrimination and harassment.
The Senate has voted to ease restrictions on arms exports – a controversial move that could test Switzerland’s traditional neutrality.
On Tuesday the Senate approved an amendment to the War Materiel Act, enabling 25 Western countries to purchase Swiss-made weapons and ammunition more easily. The aim is to support the domestic arms industry, but critics say it weakens neutrality, especially since some of these countries are involved in conflicts.
Deliveries to NATO members, even those engaged in war, are particularly contentious. Opponents fear such exports may indirectly support active combat zones, including Ukraine. The centre-right parties back the changes; left-wing groups are planning a referendum. Swiss voters may ultimately decide the outcome.
In the coming days, the city of Fribourg will celebrate the 100th birthday of honorary citizen and internationally renowned artist Jean Tinguely (1925-1991) with a major public event. Tinguely is known for his whimsical iron sculptures powered by electric motors, and his legacy remains deeply embedded in Swiss cultural life.
Meanwhile, the summer session of the Federal Parliament enters its final week. On the agenda is the debate in the House of Representatives on “e-collecting” – the digital collection of signatures for initiatives and referendums. Also under discussion on Wednesday is the reintroduction of “conscience checks” for individuals opting for civilian service, a measure intended to encourage more conscripts to remain in military service.
The same day, Switzerland’s first “cow toilet” will be unveiled at a dairy barn near Lucerne. The system does not involve cows sitting, but rather separates urine and faeces directly at the source, aiming to reduce ammonia emissions and unpleasant odours.
