The Week in Switzerland

First he was criticised for his comments on the Gaza war. Then Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis travelled to the West Bank and Israel at short notice.

Cassis came under fire from the press, parliament and diplomatic circles after defending Switzerland’s cautious stance on humanitarian aid in Gaza. Critics said he had failed to strike a sufficiently firm tone on Israeli airstrikes and the blockade of aid.

On Tuesday he visited the region and met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. Cassis called on Israel to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. He spent around 20 hours on the ground to form his own assessment of the situation.

According to a press release from the Swiss foreign ministry, the visits took place ahead of a UN conference in New York from June 17 to 20, which will focus on a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict via a two-state solution.