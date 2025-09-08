The authorities have received fewer asylum applications to process since the beginning of 2025.

Asylum applications fell by 23% in Europe during the first half of 2025, the European Union Agency for Asylum said on Monday. Switzerland is in seventh place for applications.

According to the Agency, the drop is a consequence of the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. Syrians had been the top nationality among asylum seekers for a decade but their numbers have fallen by two-thirds in the last few months. Asylum seekers from Venezuela now occupy first place.

This drastic reduction is therefore not as a result of political changes that have taken place in the EU, which is under strong pressure to tighten its migration policy, the agency notes in its report.

France is the country that received the most applications during this period, ahead of Spain and Germany. Switzerland comes in seventh place, with applications coming primarily from Afghans, Eritreans and Turks.