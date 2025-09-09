The House of Representatives has devoted a special session to the so-called “forever chemicals” – PFAS . Parliamentarians meanwhile want to maintain postal delivery to all homes, while the Senate is in favour of the principle of a non-violent upbringing.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives accepted a motion calling on the government to set limiting values for PFAS. These substances, widely prevalent in the environment, can be harmful to human health. The motion also calls for restrictions on the manufacture and use of products that may contain them.

Another key decision: deputies voted to maintain postal delivery to all homes in the country. In doing so, they opposed a reform which wants to limit delivery to areas with at least five houses per hectare. The Senate, meanwhile, has approved a draft law that calls on parents to raise their children without resorting to violence.

Yesterday, the House of Representatives agreed to regulate the salaries of directors of major banks. Bonuses should no longer be paid in the absence of commercial results, deputies say. The Senate approved a government proposal to make higher education more attractive, in particular by introducing new degree titles.