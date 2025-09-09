Swiss Post plans to create 200 more IT jobs in Lisbon

Swiss Post wants to create 200 more IT jobs in Portugal by the end of 2030. According to the company, this is intended to create a larger pool of new employees. The same number of jobs are to be eliminated in Switzerland, without redundancies.

Deutsch de Post will 200 weitere IT-Stellen in Lissabon aufbauen Original Read more: Post will 200 weitere IT-Stellen in Lissabon aufbauen

Swiss Post confirmed a corresponding report by Tamedia newspapers to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Tuesday. The company needs a highly qualified and diverse IT organisation for the future, according to the Swiss Post communications department. At its IT centre in Lisbon, Swiss Post has a much larger, international talent pool at its disposal, it said.

For this reason, Swiss Post will in future advertise IT positions not only in Switzerland, but also abroad. In this way, vacant positions can be filled as quickly as possible “and with the right skills”, it said.

According to information provided on Tuesday, Swiss Post employs around 1,500 people in IT in Switzerland. The company assumes that around 500 positions will become vacant over the next five years due to natural fluctuation and retirements. There are currently around 60 full-time positions in Lisbon. This means that around 260 people will be working in Lisbon by 2030.

The IT site in Lisbon was announced in September 2022. At the time, the move was justified by the shortage of skilled labour. There were no longer enough IT specialists to be recruited in Switzerland.

