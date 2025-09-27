The week in Switzerland

The time has not yet come for the Swiss government to officially recognise Palestine, according to Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

On Monday several countries, including France and the UK, recognised the state of Palestine at the opening of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

“Every state that has decided for or against a recognition of Palestine has naturally invented its own narrative to justify its choice,” Cassis told Swiss public radio, RSI, on Wednesday. “Switzerland remains consistent with its position, which is to recognise Palestine because it wants a two-state solution – but when there is a road map, a clear map for peace, where the two states can exist and live in peace with each other,” he said in New York.

Asked whether he feared a disconnect between Swiss public opinion, which is outraged by the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and the government’s perceived inaction on recognising Palestinian sovereignty, Cassis responded that the government was “far from inactive”. He maintained that Switzerland was “doing more than the vast majority of other countries in the world” in humanitarian and diplomatic terms. “So there’s a narrative in Switzerland that in my opinion doesn’t reflect reality.”

Cassis told Swiss public television, RTS, that recognising Palestine was a “symbolic and political act that can give hope”. However, he believed it was “better to keep this leverage available for when the time comes, when a peace plan is on the table, so that we can provide a major incentive,” he said. “If Switzerland wants to be useful to the world, the best solution is the one that the government has chosen.”

