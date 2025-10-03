Switzerland Today
Switzerland is following the international trend: the conservative right is gaining ground and political polarisation is increasing, according to the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation’s mid-term election barometer.
Meanwhile, demonstrations in support of the Gaza flotilla have spread to Swiss cities, and parliament is debating the costs of psychotherapy.
The right-wing Swiss People’s Party has passed the 30% mark in voting intention for the first time, according to the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)’s mid-term election barometer. The left is holding steady, while the liberal parties are losing ground.
As elsewhere in Western Europe, the conservative right continues to advance. Already the winner of the 2023 elections, the Swiss People’s Party has gained a further 2.5 percentage points in two years. It now stands at 30.4% of voting intention and could achieve a record result in the 2027 federal elections.
On the left, the Social Democratic Party and the Green Party each gained half a percentage point. The Liberal Green Party lost 1.5 points and the Radical-Liberal Party one point. The Centre Party also slipped slightly but is now ahead of the Radical-Liberal Party.
“Political polarisation is becoming more pronounced, with the poles gaining strength at the expense of moderate parties,” noted Sotomo political scientist Michael Hermann. While immigration, the People’s Party’s flagship issue, has declined in importance, he explained the gains by pointing to growing concerns over security and sovereignty.
As in other European countries, Switzerland’s major cities saw protests on Thursday evening in solidarity with Palestine and the Gaza flotilla intercepted by Israel. Some 400 activists, including Swiss nationals, were arrested by the Israeli authorities and will be deported to Europe.
The largest rally took place in Geneva, where more than 3,000 people gathered. Protesters chanted “Free, free Palestine” and denounced Switzerland’s “complicity”. A few clashes broke out as demonstrators blocked the railway tracks; police responded with tear gas. Demonstrations were also held in Lausanne, Zurich, Bern, Basel, Lucerne and Lugano.
Those arrested from the flotilla were transported to Israel for registration, according to the Swiss foreign ministry.
The foreign ministry remains in contact with Israeli authorities to ensure consular protection for Swiss nationals. Participants must cover their own repatriation costs.
Politically, a popular initiative calling for the recognition of the state of Palestine is expected soon. According to Swiss public broadcaster, RTS, the Federal Chancellery has approved the text. A 26-member national committee of civil society figures, lawyers and left-wing parliamentarians is behind the effort.
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is increasingly relying on foreign-based cabin crew to cut costs. Now the Lufthansa subsidiary plans to employ Indian crew members at very low wages.
“SWISS is increasingly employing crews based in India, Thailand and China,” a source told CH Media. These crews reportedly earn less than CHF1,000 ($1,250) a month, have no collective agreement and often fly away from their home base.
The airline says such staffing is justified by cultural and linguistic needs on certain routes. But it is considering going further: Indian-based crew, earning CHF583-CHF952 a month, may soon serve on flights to Montreal.
The Kapers union is pushing back. “At the end of the year, we will seek talks with SWISS management to negotiate better conditions for our Indian colleagues,” said president Sandrine Nikolic-Fuss. She stressed the issue is not only low pay but also insufficient protection for foreign staff.
The rising costs of psychotherapy are on the agenda in parliament. The Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA reports that the House of Representatives’ health committee wants to reduce the number of sessions covered by health insurance.
Currently, insurers cover 15 sessions prescribed by a family doctor, renewable once, for a total of 30. Beyond that, a psychiatrist must reassess the case. The motion calls for reassessment after 15 sessions, Keystone-SDA noted.
The committee highlighted soaring costs since the new system began in 2022, which aimed to improve access for children and adolescents. According to the Federal Office of Public Health, costs rose from CHF528 million ($660 million) in 2021 to CHF922 million in 2024.
The proposal has drawn strong opposition. The Swiss Federation of Psychologists warned of added red tape. “The number of case assessments or authorisations to cover costs would triple,” it said. The text has been referred back to committee and will soon be debated in parliament.
Translated from French using DeepL/amva/ts
