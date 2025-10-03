Marcel Dettling, president of the Swiss People’s Party, is aiming to take his party’s electoral share above 30%.

The right-wing Swiss People’s Party has passed the 30% mark in voting intention for the first time, according to the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)’s mid-term election barometer. The left is holding steady, while the liberal parties are losing ground.

As elsewhere in Western Europe, the conservative right continues to advance. Already the winner of the 2023 elections, the Swiss People’s Party has gained a further 2.5 percentage points in two years. It now stands at 30.4% of voting intention and could achieve a record result in the 2027 federal elections.

On the left, the Social Democratic Party and the Green Party each gained half a percentage point. The Liberal Green Party lost 1.5 points and the Radical-Liberal Party one point. The Centre Party also slipped slightly but is now ahead of the Radical-Liberal Party.

“Political polarisation is becoming more pronounced, with the poles gaining strength at the expense of moderate parties,” noted Sotomo political scientist Michael Hermann. While immigration, the People’s Party’s flagship issue, has declined in importance, he explained the gains by pointing to growing concerns over security and sovereignty.