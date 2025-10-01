The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Glaciers & permafrost

Frozen clues: how Antarctic ice reveals our climate past

This video looks inside the University of Bern’sExternal link climate lab, where researchers are analysing one of the oldest ice samples ever collected. Using a revolutionary laser-based technique, they extract ancient air trapped in ice that is over 1.2 million years old, to better understand how Earth’s atmosphere and climate have changed over time.

