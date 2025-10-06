Families and friends flocked to Geneva to welcome members of the Gaza flotilla back from Israel.

Nine Swiss members of the Gaza flotilla returned at the weekend. They say they were treated “inhumanely” and are “very concerned” about the fate of the activists still detained by Israel.

On their arrival at Geneva airport on Sunday afternoon, eight Swiss nationals explained in a joint statement that they had been victims of “torture and abuse” during their detention in Israel. Ten Swiss nationals are still being held, including the former mayor of Geneva, Rémy Pagani.

The Ticino writer and poet Vanni Bianconi spoke to Swiss public broadcaster RTS, detailing the ill-treatment he suffered in Israel. “It is pathetic to see Switzerland behaving in such a cowardly way,” he said. Faced with this civil initiative, the Swiss foreign ministry warned that it would not intervene, stressing the individual responsibility of each person.

As the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel approaches, the Jewish community in Switzerland is “pensive and worried”, according to Ralph Friedländer, president of the Federation of Swiss Jewish Communities.

Timrah Schmutz, director of the Jewish organisation Gescher, told Swiss public broadcaster SRF this was “partly because of the atrocities that took place on October 7 and partly because of the spiral of violence triggered by that day: the war in Gaza, which is causing so much suffering to tens of thousands of people”.