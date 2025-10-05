Former mayor of Geneva still detained in Israel
The former mayor of Geneva, Rémy Pagani, is one of ten Swiss nationals still imprisoned in Tel Aviv for taking part in the Global Sumud flotilla. The ten detainees are in relatively good health, according to the Swiss foreign ministry.
A team from the Swiss embassy in Tel Aviv paid a second visit to the Ktzi’ot detention centre in southern Israel on Sunday morning, the foreign ministry told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS. It was able to meet and speak with the ten Swiss nationals, who are “in relatively good health, given the circumstances”.
The foreign ministry said it was in contact with the Israeli authorities and the detainees’ lawyers, who are responsible for informing the families. No date for the return of the activists to Switzerland has been announced by the office of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.
