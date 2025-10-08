The value of inherited assets this year in Switzerland is expected to top CHF100 billion (CHF125 billion) for the first time – a record. Ahead of the November vote on the “Initiative for a Future” (which proposes to tax inheritances more heavily) the Tages-Anzeiger takes stock of the situation.

People in Switzerland tend to save much more than in other countries. Meanwhile the state encourages this through things like tax breaks on contributions to the voluntary pension fund (the so-called “third pillar”). Moreover, the value of real estate and shares has climbed much more than the value of wages in recent decades. This explains the increase in inheritance volumes, which have quadrupled compared to 30 years ago.

According to inheritance expert Marius Brülhart, the average age of people when they inherit is around 60. Two-thirds of the total inheritance assets go to 10% of the heirs and the remaining 90% receive the remaining third. Going into even greater detail, 30% of assets end up in the hands of the 1% of people who inherit.

Swiss inheritance taxes, for their part, have stayed low. Federal authorities don’t impose any such duty, and even the cantons don’t derive particular benefits – most have abolished inheritance taxes for direct descendants.

A people’s initiative by the Young Socialists party now wants to tap into this wealth by taxing the portion of inheritances exceeding CHF50 million at 50% and using the proceeds to combat climate change, a proposal that is bound to spark a heated debate ahead of November 30, when it will be voted on.