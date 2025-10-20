The Green Party’s Nicolas Walder was elected to the Geneva cantonal executive in the second round of the by-election. In the Jura, no one won an absolute majority on Sunday in the first round of the election to the cantonal government. The second round is set for November 9.

After the resignation of Antonio Hodgers, the Greens will retain their seat on the Geneva State Council. According to the final results, Nicolas Walder is ahead of the People’s Party candidate Lionel Dugerdil by 5,604 votes. The turnout was 32.3%.

On Sunday, the people of Jura went to the polls to elect their government and parliament. Turnout reached 41.5%. During the election to the government, the three outgoing ministers came out on top. In the Jura Parliament, the Centre gained two seats and remains the main force, ahead of the Social Democrats (16 seats/+3) and the People’s Party (11 seats/+4). The other parties regressed and the Liberal Greens disappeared off the political map.

One of the major issues at stake in the elections was the potential of the Swiss People Party getting a foothold in the Geneva and Jura governments, which would have been a first. In Geneva, the party candidate Lionel Dugerdil did not succeed, but he obtained an unprecedented result. And in the Jura, Fred-Henri Schnegg is well placed for the second round. For political scientist Andrea Pilotti, “the People’s Party’s themes have taken hold in Geneva and in the Jura. Two border cantons is not insignificant.”