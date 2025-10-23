The Social Democratic Party of canton Zurich has handed over a petition signed by more than 40,000 people asking the authorities to take in some of the injured Palestinian children.

Wednesday’s national fundraising day for the civilian population of the Gaza Strip saw Swiss Solidarity raise over CHF4.5 million ($5.65 million).

The event, organised with the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo’s parent company, will support partner relief organisations delivering emergency aid to thousands of people in the Gaza Strip, the organisation writes.

Also in today’s headlines, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced that Switzerland will release CHF2 million for humanitarian aid in Gaza. The announcement followed a meeting in Amman with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

However, divisions are emerging among Swiss cantons over the reception of 20 severely injured Palestinian children from Gaza. The federal initiative would see each child accompanied by up to four relatives.

French-speaking cantons, along with Ticino, have agreed to host them, while several German-speaking cantons, including Bern, Aargau, Zug and Thurgau, have refused, citing security and funding concerns. Zurich, home to one of Europe’s leading paediatric hospitals, has yet to decide.